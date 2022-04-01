Adult Swim Shares Disturbing April Fool’s Airing In Its Entirety

Adult Swim has been known to go all-out in the past when it comes to some of their biggest pranks, and this April Fool’s Day might take the cake as the Cartoon Network programming block got downright disturbing by including Pibby into their schedule. With the original trailer for “Come And Learn With Pibby” landing last Halloween, Adult Swim might have something planned for the disturbingly dark trailer that saw a preschool-style character facing down an evil force swallowing the properties of Cartoon Network into itself.

Adult Swim took the opportunity to share the full hour and a half of their series that, for the most part, were regular episodes, albeit for brief flashes of Pibby and her rabbit friend, along with some truly disturbing images of the dark force making its way into the programming block. While Pibby has made several appearances on Adult Swim, there has yet to be confirmation that the story of the original trailer that brought her to life will herald a new series on Cartoon Network, though following this April Fool’s Day Prank, perhaps that might change in the future.

Adult Swim shared the entire broadcast of their latest April Fool’s Day Prank, which finds unique ways to implement Pibby and her rabbit friend into shows such as Rick And Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, The Eric Andre Show, Birdgirl, Smiling Friends, and more:

If you didn’t have the opportunity to catch the trailer for “Come And Learn With Pibby” which aired during the spooky season last year, you can watch the two and a half minute trailer below that depicts a gruesome scenario involving countless stars from Cartoon Network:

As it stands, Adult Swim isn’t just available on Cartoon Network, but the series can also be seen on the streaming service of HBO Max, with the vast majority of original series currently available for subscribers to watch whenever they want. On top of the shows of the past, the dark trailer featuring Pibby can also be seen on the platform.

What did you think of this disturbing new April Fool’s Day Prank from Adult Swim? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pibby and her dark tale.