Adult Swim Reportedly Picking Up Cartoon Network Revival

Adult Swim is no stranger when it comes to housing revivals of Cartoon Network favorites. One of the biggest examples was the fourth and final season of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Samurai Jack. Since Jack’s grand finale was a story that involved much more blood and violence than its predecessors, transitioning to the late-night programming block seemed like an acceptable route. In a surprise twist, a new report has uncovered that another major Cartoon Network series would be hitting Adult Swim and it might be a series that many didn’t see coming.

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes was confirmed in 2024, with creator J.G. Quintel attached to the spin-off series and Mark Hamill already confirming that he was set to return as Skips. The original series ended after its eighth season in 2017, giving animation fans nearly two-hundred and fifty episodes of the Cartoon Network fan-favorite. In a new report from Corus Entertainment, the company confirmed that the new Regular Show series will arrive on Adult Swim Canada in the future, making for quite the departure should the same be true for the United States of America. As of the writing of this article, there has yet to be a release date attached to the highly anticipated project but there are plenty of fans of Mordecai and Rigby counting down the days.

The Lost Tapes on Adult Swim

Cartoon Network

An official breakdown from Cornus confirmed that Regular Show: The Lost Tapes is coming to Adult Swim Canada, also teasing the return of Smiling Friends and Robot Chicken, “Adult Swim caters to its dedicated fanbase by delivering distinctive animation series. This season the network introduces an exciting mix of originals, including The Robot Chicken Self-Discovery Special, which follows the hapless Robot Chicken Nerd as he seeks self-discovery America’s way: going on reality shows! Will he find a 90 Day Fiancé – or end up Shark Week chum?” Also, a new Regular Show series from Cartoon Network Studios and executive producer J.G. Quintel will be joining the network. Meanwhile, Smiling Friends returns for Season 3 this fall.”

J.G. Quintel is no stranger to focusing on an animated series that skews toward an older audience. While Regular Show was beloved by children and adults alike thanks to its surreal story, the now-defunct Close Enough saw Quintel lending his voice and artistic styles to a far more adult-oriented series. Gaining three seasons, the series was one of the casualties that was stricken from HBO Max, leaving J.G. open to return to the park workers. Mordecai and Rigby had a fairly definitive conclusion in the original series finale, leaving many to think that the upcoming series will act as a prequel to Regular Show’s initial send-off.

