Adult Swim Teases New Anime Series Addition

Cartoon Network has been the paragon of anime on cable television for years now. With Adult Swim originally appearing in 2001, seventeen years ago, and Toonami making landfall in 1997, the network has introduced more anime to viewers than almost anyone else. Dragon Ball Z, Tenchi Muyo, Gundam Wing, Cowboy Bebop, and Trigun are just a few of the legendary anime that used the network’s two platforms to make their way into the households of anime fanatics across the country. Now, Adult Swim is teasing a new addition to their lineup but which series could it be?

Twitter User ToonamiSquad stated that they had spoken with PR at Adult Swim, being told that “they are working on current details and an announcement will be coming soon”:

PSA: For those of you who keep asking about this weekend’s Toonami schedule, we have spoken with @AdultSwimPR and they have told us that they are working on the details and that an announcement will be coming soon. So for now just be patient. #Toonami pic.twitter.com/DlEA6FbaDW — Toonami Squad (@ToonamiSquad) July 16, 2019

Adult Swim originally hit the scene offering a “more mature” alternative to fans of Cartoon Network, airing later in the night with selections such as Space Ghost Coast to Coast, Home Movies, and many others helping the block of programming to become a success. They eventually threw their hats into the ring by diving into the world of anime with either uncensored versions of current Toonami programs, or completely new series that weren’t able to be shown on the earlier time block by any stretch of the imagination.

Eventually, Toonami was “put to pasture” in its current state but Adult Swim continued to move forward with a combination of both adult, humorous content and anime. When fans petitioned to bring back the original Toonami block, it was absorbed into Adult Swim and is now presented with a specific focus on anime on Saturday nights, from dusk until dawn. Toonami now plays popular anime series with English dubs such as Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, Attack On Titan, Black Clover, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Recently, there has been some controversy with their airing of the Dragon Ball sequel series as the animation seemingly was not holding the same quality as its original airing in Japan and through streaming sites such as Funimation and Crunchyroll. The issues were addressed regarding the framerates from the executives of the channel itself.

What do you think will be the newest addition to Adult Swim's anime line-up? What recent anime series would you like to see hit our shores on Toonami?