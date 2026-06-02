After 30 Years, Legendary Isekai Reveals World Premiere Date for New Reboot Anime

It’s been a great year for new Isekai anime releases thus far, but a legendary franchise is coming back to screens with a new reboot 30 plus years after it came to an end. We’ve seen a lot of classic anime franchises returning for new sequels, reboots, and revivals in the last few years specifically, and it’s been a great way for new generations to experience these classic hits in a whole new kind of way. The biggest test of this endeavor is going to be coming our way later this Fall.

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Magic Knight Rayearth is returning for a brand new anime reboot over 30 years since the original CLAMP created anime came to an end, and it’s going to be leading the Fall 2026 anime schedule of new releases. But thankfully, fans will be able to see it much earlier than that as it has been announced Magic Knight Rayearth will be hosting a world premiere for the new anime later this July as part of Anime Expo 2026 this year.

Magic Knight Rayearth Reboot to Premiere at Anime Expo 2026

Courtesy of E&H Production / Kodansha

Magic Knight Rayearth will be hosting its early world premiere as part of Anime Expo 2026, and will be offering more updates about the anime now in the works. Rie Takahashi (who stars in the reboot as Fu Hooji) will be in attendance as well. Magic Knight Rayearth will then be making its full debut sometime later this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, but a more concrete release date or potential international release plans have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing.

What has been revealed thus far is Magic Knight Rayearth will feature Yui Miura directing the anime reboot for E&H Production (Ninja Kamui, Bullet/Bullet) with Kadokawa and TMS Entertainment overseeing its production. Shigeru Murakoshi will be handling the scripts with Satomi Watabe handling the character designs, and Yuki Kajiura, Takumi Ozawa and Shiho Terada composing the music. The main trio has been revealed too with Ayane Sakura as Hikaru Shido, Rumi Okubo as Umi Ryuzaki, and Rie Takahashi as Fu Hooji leading the voice cast.

What Is Magic Knight Rayearth About?

Courtesy of Nakayoshi

CLAMP was one of the most legendary creative groups at their peak, and anime fans of a certain era are likely familiar with many of the works that have gotten the anime treatment like Cardcaptor Sakura or xxxHolic. Magic Knight Rayearth stood out almost immediately as while it might not be the first ever Isekai franchise to ever exist, it’s certainly one that told one of the more unique stories as its central group of teens are brought into a fantasy world and need to save a princess in danger.

It combined magical girl elements, mecha weapons, and more to offer something wholly new. It goes to some great lengths over the course of its run, and it’s certainly going to be a standout when it hits this October. If you wanted to go back and check out the classic Magic Knight Rayearth anime for yourself, you can now find it streaming in full with Netflix in the meantime.

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