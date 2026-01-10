A Major Isekai Classic Is Coming to Netflix After 30 Years (Ahead of Revival Premiere)

One legendary Isekai anime series is now working on a revival 30 years after the debut of its original anime, and that anime classic is making its way to Netflix later this month to help celebrate. It’s going to be a packed month for Netflix as with the start of the Winter 2026 anime schedule, there are going to be a ton of new anime releases coming to the streamer. This includes not only brand new shows, but also many classic shows making their way to the streaming service after many years of waiting for them.

Magic Knight Rayearth, one of the most classic Isekai anime franchises to ever hit the anime world, has confirmed that it is coming to Netflix on January 15th according to new listings with the streamer. This will presumably be the entire run of the classic anime series, which featured nearly 50 episodes from its premiere in 1994 to 1995 finale. But this comes at a great time as a revival for this classic Isekai is now in the works as well.

What Is Magic Knight Rayearth?

Kodansha / TMS Entertainment

Magic Knight Rayearth is one of the first Isekai franchises to really make it big around the world. The series follows three eighth grade girls who are suddenly transported to a fantasy world, and need to save a kidnapped princess. This world grants them the power to fight through massive mechas that the girls can pilot, and has two distinct phases that are very different from one another. It’s a massive franchise that has been beloved for many years, and now it’s coming to Netflix for a whole new generation of fans.

Created by the artist and writing collective CLAMP (which also created series such as Cardcaptor Sakura), Magic Knight Rayearth is now in the works on a revival anime project. Kodansha and TMS Entertainment have confirmed that they are now developing a new revival series with a scheduled release some time this year, but a concrete release date has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this writing. But now more fans can go back and check out the original.

What to Know for Magic Knight Rayearth Revival

Courtesy of Nakayoshi

Magic Knight Rayearth’s new anime will be coming sometime in 2026, but no further details have been revealed about the staff or cast as of the time of this writing. Its international streaming plans have not been confirmed either, but Netflix would be a great platform for the revival now that it’s going to be streaming the classic version. Anime revivals have been doing well with the streamer so far too.

We’ve seen other successes on Netflix with revivals of other classic hits like Ranma 1/2 and Yaiba: Samurai Legend, and a new take on Magic Knight Rayearth would fit perfectly within this library. But for now, fans will just have to check out the classic in order to get ready for its new revival’s release coming later this year.

