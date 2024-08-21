After 4 Years, Oshi no Ko Just Dropped Its Biggest Cliffhanger Yet

Oshi no Ko may not look it from the outside, but it is surprisingly bloodthirsty. The series, which debuted in July 2020, gives an unflinching view of the idol industry as we’ve never seen before. From cheats to lies and more, Oshi no Ko has shocked fans more than a few times with its cliffhangers. And this week, well – Oshi no Ko just crossed the line with its most intense cliffhanger to date.

So be warned! We are breaking down spoilers for Oshi no Ko chapter 158 below. Read on with caution.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week, Oshi no Ko put out a new chapter, and its final spread took readers for a ride. Chapter 158 began easily enough as Ruby and Akane are able to chat, but things begin to sour before long. Oshi no Ko begins delving into rumors about Ruby and her star status. Thanks to her public rise, Ruby is now being lauded by some as an idol who’s better than Ai. As you can imagine, the latter’s fandom does not take this praise well, and chapter 158 ends with Ruby meeting one irate fan face to face.

And by the end of the whole update, Ruby is left with her life on the line. Just like we saw happen to Ai, a crazed fan managed to stab Ruby. The young idol is ambushed as she opens her front door, and the scene plays out just like the one Oshi no Ko crafted back in chapter nine.

Clearly, history is playing itself out once again, so all eyes are on Ruby. The idol has been stabbed in the gut just like her mom before her, but the question stands whether she will survive. Ai wasn’t lucky enough to live through the experience, but Ruby may be able to break the cycle. We won’t know until Oshi no Ko chapter 159 launches, so for now, all we can do is cross our fingers for Ruby.

Want to know more about Oshi no Ko? You can stay up to date on the series thanks to Manga Plus. So if you want to know more about the series, you can read up on Oshi no Ko below:

“In the world of showbiz, lies are weapons.” Goro works as an OB-GYN in the countryside, a life far removed from the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, his favorite idol, Ai Hoshino, has begun her climb to stardom. The two meet in the “worst possible way,” setting the gears of fate in motion!”

What do you think about this latest cliffhanger from Oshi no Ko? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!