Frieren Season 2 Confirms Release Date & Time for Episode 5 (First Look Revealed)

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season Season 2 is nearing the halfway point of its run, and the anime has dropped the first look at Episode 5 to help celebrate. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has returned for a much shorter second season than fans got to see with the anime’s debut, but each episode aired through the Winter thus far has been filled with a ton of major events that fans have loved to see in action thus far. Now it’s just a matter of seeing what could be coming in the action next.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 will be continuing through its adventure with the next episode following a major development between Stark and Fern, but it seems like the anime is going to be resuming its focus on Frieren with its next episode. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Episode 5 teases Frieren coming across a dwarf that she hasn’t seen in a very long time, and even finds out she has a debt that has been floating for 80 years at this point. You can check out the first look images from Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Episode 5 below.

How to Watch Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Episode 5

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Episode 5 will be making its exclusive streaming debut with Crunchyroll on Friday, February 13th at 7:00 AM PT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India following its release in Japan. Much like the other episodes aired with the anime thus far, it’s not going to be an incredible slate of fights or anything like that as Frieren and her party are continuing through their journey to pay tribute to the hero’s party adventure.

As for what to expect from the episode, Frieren Season 2 has dropped a synopsis teasing, “In a bar town, Frieren is reunited with the dwarf Fass. He is an avid drinker and has been searching for the emperor’s alcohol, Boshaft, for over 200 years, and says that the alcohol lies hidden at the end of a mine he dug himself. Will he be able to find it? The next place they visit is the Norm Company Territory, where they discover that the dwarf owes Freiren a huge amount of money going back 80 years.”

What’s Next for Frieren Season 2?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been doing very well for itself with the release of the anime’s second season thus far. The series was already highly regarded among fans, but the second season took it even further by being much higher rated than the first season. The second season is going to be much shorter than what fans got to see in the first with only ten episodes in total planned. It’s likely because the anime is quickly catching up with the manga’s material, however.

Each episode of this new season thus far has been packed with the kinds of material that fans loved from the first season, so there’s a chance that this second season will go on to be just as loved as that first one. It’s just a matter of seeing how far this all goes with the new season.

