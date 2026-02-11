Evangelion’s 30th Anniversary Has Great News For American Anime Fans

This year, NERV and the EVA pilots are in full focus once again, thanks to Neon Genesis Evangelion celebrating its thirtieth anniversary. Set to explore the past of the beloved anime franchise, while also creating some new projects for fans, many Western anime enthusiasts have felt left out of the celebration. Luckily, the story created by Hideaki Anno has good news for fans in North America as Studio Khara has decided to bring its celebration across the seas when it takes place later this year. Get into the robot, my friends, because Evangelion is about make landfall once again.

Evangelion 30+; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion will be livestreamed worldwide when it kicks off later this month on February 21st. The stream will begin with the “Opening of 30th Anniversary,” which will bring in the original cast members alongside creator Hideaki Anno and Yoko Takahashi. The event will then focus on the “Back to Neon Genesis EVA Fes Ver.,” a concert that recreates some of the best tunes from the anime adaptation. Various other events, even including the live-action Kabuki production, are set to be livestreamed for free for days two and three of the big anniversary event, though, unfortunately, there is one major project that won’t be streamed to the West.

The Evangelion Movie Not Included

Earlier this year, Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno himself discussed the new Evangelion short film that Studio Khara will debut at this upcoming anniversary event. Focusing on Asuka Langley, Studio Khara described the movie as such: “The new short film is being planned and produced as an after-party entertainment for the 30th anniversary event. I hope you enjoy the “Evangelion” world unique to this special screening. By the way, Asuka is the main character. (According to our company president).”

To date, there has been no confirmation that this short film will make its way to the West, but we have to imagine that, based on Evangelion’s popularity, it will one day arrive in North America. Details regarding what Asuka will be doing in the film, and when it takes place in NERV’s timeline, remain anyone’s guess, though we’re sure to learn more when it debuts in Japan later this month. It will also be interesting to see which universe this new film is a part of, as there have been quite a few in NERV’s history.

As for what the future holds for Neon Genesis Evangelion as a whole, all has been quiet on the anime front following the conclusion of the Rebuild of Evangelion film series. Last year, Hideaki Anno himself hinted at the idea that a new anime might be in the works, but revealed few other details and did not confirm whether he would be in charge of the project. Following Anno’s foray into the Gundam world with Gundam GQuuuuuuX, we’re sure to learn more about what projects Hideaki is working on later this month when the thirtieth Evangelion anniversary takes place.

