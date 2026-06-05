5 Years Later, The Most Anticipated Sports Anime’s Sequel Hasn’t Shared Any Updates

It’s often difficult for original anime series to gain recognition among viewers as compared to those shows based on a manga or a light novel. Usually, series that already have a manga or a light novel also have a fanbase that is looking forward to an anime adaptation. However, there are always exceptions to the rule, and it’s not rare to see original stories become global hits, especially when they are produced by renowned animation studios. SK8 the Infinity is one such example, and fans are awaiting the second season even now. This original sports anime by Studio Bones premiered in 2021 and was renewed for a second season in 2022. During the announcement, the studio didn’t share any details on the upcoming season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the animation studio has been active for all this time, the series might take a while before making its anticipated return. Not to mention that Studio Bones has had its hands full with bigger projects such as My Hero Academia and Marriagetoxin, which probably plays a role in the delay as well as budgeting issues. However, the studio hasn’t forgotten about this beloved sports series, especially considering that an OVA was released in March 2025 focusing on four slice-of-life omnibus stories centering around characters from the original anime.

What Is SK8 the Infinity About?

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

The story centers around Reki Kyan, a high school student who is not only passionate about riding skateboards, but he is also exceptionally talented in making them. During the day, he works part-time at a skateboard shop, and when night falls, he heads to an illegal underground race called the “S.” Skaters from all over the city compete in the race despite the dangers involved.

There’s a strict rule that outside the racing arena, the skaters are not supposed to reveal that they know each other through S. Reki loses a major race against someone named Shadow, during which he also wrecks his arm, rendering himself incapable of practicing. As he ponders over his immense failure, he meets Langa Hasegawa, a half-Canadian and half-Japanese transfer student in his class who came to the country after his father’s death.

Langa ends up working part-time in the same shop as Reki, and they head to S together to make a delivery. After a major turn of events, Langa is somehow forced to skate in a race against a renowned skater. However, no one knew that while he was a novice when it came to skateboarding, he had spent all his life snowboarding with his father. Langa shocks all the underground skaters with his exceptional skills, which also catch the eye of a mysterious man.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!