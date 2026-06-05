Avatar: The Last Airbender Sequel in Danger Following The Legend of Aang Leak

Earlier this year, bending enthusiasts saw a major controversy unravel before their eyes as the long-awaited sequel film, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, found its way online. Set to debut on Paramount+ this October, foregoing a theatrical release, leakers apparently aren’t finished when it comes to the bending world. Following the return of Aang and his crew, the Avatar franchise is planning to expand on its world via a sequel to The Legend of Korra, Avatar: Seven Havens. The sequel series is set to arrive next year, but if leakers have their way, it might be hitting the internet long before its debut.

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For those who don’t know, The Legend of Aang was leaked online by the hacker known as “ImStillDissin,” who has reportedly been arrested following the recent Paramount hack. In some original statements from the leaker, Dissin stated that “there are a substantial number of people who have access to internal stuff like this. There’s more under the tip of the iceberg.” While the hacker didn’t specifically name Seven Havens as being set to arrive before its proposed 2027 release window, it would make sense that it would be the next target, as it is the next big bending entry following this fall’s cinematic streaming property. Considering the hype train for the Nickelodeon universe, Seven Havens remaining a target of leakers makes sense.

What is Seven Havens?

Nickelodeon / Avatar Studios

Avatar: Seven Havens, for those who might not know, will follow the Avatar that takes the reins following Korra’s claim to the title. Much like Aang handing off the baton to Korra, this new character will attempt to use her wild-bending abilities to bring peace to a world. Unlike the stories of Aang and Korra, however, the Seven Havens star is attempting to survive in a post-apocalyptic world wherein things have clearly gone to pot in the Nickelodeon locale.

The official description from Paramount for the Avatar sequel series reads, “A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.”

While many questions still surround this new Nickelodeon series, the creators of the Avatar franchise, Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino, have hinted at what is to come. Specifically, during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the animators hinted at an anime influence for the future tale, “She’s got an awesome new animal…a Cat Monkey named Geet. You can get a glimpse into the Avatar world and see, definitely very different. More fantasy, an otherworldly kind of scenario. We’re pulling in some influences from like Moebius and ’90s anime series…We can’t wait to share it with everybody.”

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Via The Hollywood Reporter