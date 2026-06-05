Crunchyroll Is Finally Streaming Jujutsu Kaisen’s Latest Film

The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 has yet to share any details on its release date. The anime will continue to adapt the intense Culling Game Arc, where the Jujutsu sorcerers are forced to participate in a deathly battle royale. While fans await the anime’s continuation, the official website of Crunchyroll confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death – The Movie is finally streaming on the platform. The film compiles the first five episodes of the second season, following the high school years of Satoru Gojo, the strongest sorcerer in the modern era.

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The film was originally released in Japanese theaters on May 30th, 2025, before making its international theatrical debut in the summer of the same year. A year later, this fan-favorite film is now available globally on the platform in Japanese, English, Spanish, and German audio. Additionally, the film is also available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish subtitles. All three seasons of the anime and the prequel film are also streaming on the platform.

What Is Jujutsu Kaisen’s Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc So Loved Among Fans?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The story is famous for its action-packed arcs with fast pacing and high stakes, which often sideline character interactions and fun moments. The flashback arc titled Gojo’s Past Arc in the manga is loved among fans for focusing more on character growth, the burden carried by the strongest, and the grief of loss that came along with it. Beneath its cheerful spring atmosphere, the story highlights the brutality of the Jujutsu society and the impact it has on the younger generation.

The anime further elevated the melancholy through subtle details added in the storyboard that highlight the complexity of the characters and their struggles. The story centers around 17-year-old Satoru Gojo, who attended Jujutsu Tech High School along with Suguru Geto, another special grade sorcerer. They were known as the strongest duo, especially since special-grade sorcerers are still rare in the Jujutsu world.

The flashback also explains the reason behind their separation, which was a major plot point in the prequel film. Their friendship is tragic as they were forced to take separate paths in life once their carefree youthful days were ruined. There was no way to fix what was broken, and Gojo was forced to take the life of his dear friend at the end of the prequel story.

What’s Next For Jujutsu Kaisen?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Following the main story’s conclusion, a sequel manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, was released, and it ended serialization in March this year. Although there’s no doubt that MAPPA will fully adapt the original story, fans might get to watch the sequel story as well. The short manga series has already released all the volumes in Japan. An international release will take a few months at least, so we can expect an update this year.

MAPPA shared a special promotional video to commemorate the final volume’s release on May 1st, which hyped fans for an anime adaptation. The Jujutsu Kaisen franchise is set to expand further with a spin-off novel written by acclaimed horror author Yumeaki Hirayama. Details about the upcoming novel remain under wraps even now, but it will be supervised by Gege Akutami himself.

Even though the main story is over and there’s no guarantee that the manga creator will return with another sequel or spin-off, Jujutsu Kaisen will stay relevant for years to come, with new releases and unexpected projects ready to keep fans invested.

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