Netflix Announces ‘Aggretsuko’ Christmas Special With Headbanging Trailer

Aggretsuko stands as one of Netflix‘s best original series, and the site is about to bring even more metal-headed goodness to fans. The site confirmed the Sanrio mascot is getting a Christmas special, and it will go live sooner than you think.

Over on Youtube, Netflix posted the first trailer for Aggretsuko: We Wish You A Metal Christmas. The special is slated to go public on December 20 worldwide, and it will feature all your favorite characters.

As you can see above, the trailer begins with Retsuko greeting fans. She apologizes for season two not being quite ready, but Retsuko says she has this special to tide fans over. A metal single rings in next, giving fans a rocking holiday cover of “Jingle Bells”. The song plays over a montage of Retsuko with her friends, and the adorable mascot is as feisty here as ever.

Right now, specific details about the holiday special are being kept under wraps, but Netflix did release a short blurb about the episode. You can check out the description below:

“While Retsuko desperately makes plans for Christmas Eve, her new obsession with seeking validation through social media spirals out of control.”

A poster for the episode was also released, and it shows Retsuko in her best form. In one image, the young woman is seen all bundled up before a towering Christmas tree in the city. However, if you look up, you will see a close-up of Retsuko raging in her metal stance, but her intense look is oh-so softened by the Santa hat on her head.

For now, this special will be the only new Aggretsuko story fans get for a bit. Netflix has confirmed a second season is coming for the anime, and it is slated to drop in 2019. However, the site has yet to confirm an exact release window for the comeback as of yet.

