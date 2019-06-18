Aggretsuko Season 2 Is Here and Fans Love It

Aggretsuko is not your typical office comedy drama. First, it’s animated and second, it follows the exploits of a lowly young accountant named Retsuko who happens to be a red panda. In Retsuko’s world, everyone is a type of anthropomorphic figure, trying to defeat the daily grind of the business world of Japan. Season 2 of the series dropped last week on Netflix worldwide and fans are loving every minute of it as the series continues the journey of our young protagonist who mixes the mundane with metal.

Here are some of the reactions of Aggretsuko fanatics expressing their fondness for the exploits of our favorite animated accountant:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Slide 1

Gori, Washimi, and Haida represent three of Retsuko’s closest friends in the drudgery of her office life. Gori, the marketing manager of the firm, and Washimi, the executive assistant to the company’s CEO, have somewhat taken Retsuko under their figurative, and literal, wing. Haida on the other hand is our main character’s hyena co-worker who harbors a secret love for Retsuko yet has still to make headway in revealing his feelings for her. These three play a huge role in Aggretsuko’s second season so its not surprising that one fan would create fan art celebrating this trio.

Slide 2

Just finished binge watching season 2. All I gotta say is… BEST SEASON YET & SEASON 3 NOW!!! #Aggretsuko #AggretsukoSeason2 pic.twitter.com/N8S4vqXYAK — Scarlett Quiroz (@SayroseOyuki) June 15, 2019

Fans are frantically awaiting an announcement for the show’s third season, while also taking note of the hilarious spotlight that is shown on the blandness of these characters’ lives. Retsuko and her co-worker, Fenneko, have more in common than they realize with this hilarious realization.

Slide 3

Just finished watching @aggretsuko season 2.

Can we all just agree that Tadano is husbando of the year?

I mean GOD DAMN LOOK AT THIS HUNK I CANT EVEN- pic.twitter.com/YSg5E1AMS2 — Joey (@TheAn1meMan) June 15, 2019

A newcomer to season two is the aloof, albeit mysterious, Tadano who acts as a new key figure in Retsuko’s love life. Meeting him while attempting to gain her driver’s license, the young red panda realizes that there’s more to this shiftless lay-about than meets the eye. Whether or not he truly fits the criteria for “Husbando of the Year” is up to you!

Slide 4

I just finished watching Aggretsuko’s season 2 and it was so great ! But i think i love Tadano too much … pic.twitter.com/Lvk9NljeOc — EnvYami 🏳️‍🌈 (@EnvYami) June 15, 2019

Looks like we have another vote for “Husbando of the Year”, though this one also incorporates My Hero Academia’s Midoriya for an added punch.

Slide 5

Aggretsuko season 2 is finally on Netflix and I binged the whole thing this afternoon and it’s VERY GOOD — Jess Marfisi (@jessdrawz) June 15, 2019

Short and sweet with this review but true all the same. Aggretsuko manages to do a fantastic job of blending hilarity, anxiety, and heart wrenching relationship troubles all into a single series.

Slide 6

Aggretsuko season 2 be making me weak in the kneessss pic.twitter.com/aS4q9J5lvH — Toshi Fan (@realiron12) June 16, 2019

Looks like we have another contender for the “Husbando” award! Another character introduced in this season is the polar bear who meets Retsuko thanks to their match making mothers, looking for the duo to tie the knot before having even met with one another.

Slide 7

One of the best things about Aggretsuko is that the story feels “real” and throughout her trials and tribulations, Retsuko experiences the good and the bad of young adult living in Japan. Though Retsuko certainly may not end up where she’s looking to be at the end of season 1 and 2, she has grown throughout the experience and will surely continue to do so if the series is renewed for a third season.

Slide 8

just finished all of #Aggretsuko season 2 yesterday and i loved it! here’s a drawing of the main trio pic.twitter.com/s1UZsJQtoL — 🏳️‍🌈 brian 🏳️‍🌈 (@dotmatrixgame) June 16, 2019

Fans are absolutely loving the series and the abundance of fan art of Retsuko and her friends is certainly proof of that! What did you think of Aggretsuko Season 2? Are you crossing your fingers for a news story about a third season on the way? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and husbandos!