Domino’s Gets Geeky With Clever ‘Akira’ Ad

There is never a bad time for pizza, and the folks at Domino’s know that well. The popular chain is always down to share a slice, and the business is using one of anime’s most iconic films ever to share the good news.

After all, if the folks in Akira can find time to eat a slice, then Domino’s hopes we can spare a dinner too.

Over on Facebook, Domino’s Mexico proved its otaku roots when a recent post tied together its pizzas with Akira. As you can see below, the collaboration reimagines Akira‘s famous poster with Shotaro Kaneda approaching his motorbike. However, as you’ll quickly notice, the character’s hot rod has been traded in for something better suited to a delivery boy.

“It is time to awaken your powers,” the ad’s caption reads. “Today, let’s celebrate the Day of Anime together!”

As it turns out, the special advert was posted as a way to honor an unofficial anime holiday in Mexico. November 3 was chosen as the Day of Anime this year, so Domino’s decided to get in on the action with this clever ad.

Perhaps unfortunately, there is no reason to believe the pizza chain is working on an actual anime for the mash-up ad. Akira may be untouchable to millions of fans, but that would not stop them from watching a commercial playing up Kaneda as a delivery driver on a motorcycle. The gang leader may not be the most amenable of people, but even Kaneda would be fine with the turnaround if it meant he got to ride his bike more.

For those of you unfamiliar with Akira, the famous title puts quite a bit of emphasis on motorcycles. The 1968 film was directed by Katsuhiro Otomo, and it is set in a dystopian world following the close of World War III. A gang leader known as Kaneda finds himself embroiled in a massive government operation when his best friend begins exhibiting powerful telekinetic gifts. To save his friend, Kaneda must get to the bottom of Neo Tokyo’s espers, but the lead quickly learns he is way in over his head.

Do you think Domino's should explore this crossover even further? Or should the chain move on to a new anime for its next ad?