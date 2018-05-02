‘Akira’ Gets High-Tech Makeover In This Stunning New Tribute

When it comes to influential anime films, you cannot help but bring up Akira. The sci-fi series might have originated as a manga decades ago, but its anime adaptation spearheaded a new era within the sci-fi genre and animation as whole. Today, audiences look back on Akira as one of Japan’s most influential movies of all-time, and new fans are stumbling upon it even today.

Still, one group of fans felt it was time to give Akira a proper tribute, and the project just went live. The duo behind Akira Awaken shared a digital short inspired by the film, and fans admit the high-tech remake is a sight to behold.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, Ash Thorp went live on Twitter today to share a sneak-peek at Akira Awaken, a digital tribute he created alongside Zaoeyo. The pair decided to show their love to Katsuhiro Otomo’s work by updating the most iconic scenes from Akira.

One year of work compressed down to one minute of solid Akira tribute. We hope you enjoy it.

Please visit https://t.co/KneRFIpX0y to enjoy the FULL VERSION #AwakenAkira pic.twitter.com/FgypAl2CGZ — Ash Thorp (@Ashthorp) May 1, 2018

The full video, which can be seen here at the tribute’s website, is a genuine visual feast. Over the last year, the fans have been painstakingly recreating Akira‘s timeless shots to give them digital makeovers, and the full tribute truly honors Otomo’s heralded film. With a slick score and seamless editing, the video gives fans a never-before-seen take on the movie.

The short doesn’t have a story per say, but it does provide a visual sample of what Akira might look like if it were made today. Everything from Neo Tokyo to Tetsuo’s pills and even the infamous hospital hallway scene are recreated perfectly in this unique remake. And, by the tribute’s end, fans will be left wanting a full film with these kinds of visuals.

Of course, there is a decent chance this kind of reimagining may be coming for Akira for real. Warner Bros. has wanted to adapt the iconic anime for some time now, and rumors began flying that director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) would tackle the project. So far, no official announcement has been made, but the director did tell Dazed Digital last month that he’s involved with the project in some form currently. So, if you like this fan-tribute, then you better send this clip to Waititi on Twitter. If fans are lucky, the Hollywood visionary might just call up Akira Awaken team to work on his adaptation then.

Do you like the aesthetic this Akira tribute brings to the series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!