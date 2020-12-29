Funimation to Replace Faulty Akira Blu-ray and DVDs

✖

Akira's film was set to be released into theaters on a much larger scale this year to celebrate the release of its insanely popular film onto 4K, but was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic from hitting certain heights, and Funimation has released a notification that the company will be replacing some faults discs that were released in celebration of this brand new version of the story of Tetsuo and Kaneda! When the anime company had released this brand new box set for the film, they had apparently not included the 4K edition but are looking to rectify this mistake!

Akira was first released as a feature-length film in 1988, and essentially changed the anime game with its amazing story and animation used to tell the story of a dystopian future that is threatened by both an authoritarian government and a psychic threat that has been established because of it. Though a live-action movie was set to be released with prolific director Taika Waititi at the helm, it was delayed indefinitely with no new news being released about this adaptation.

For those who purchased the Akira Box Set and are looking for a replacement disc, Funimation has broken down the steps you need to take in order to get the new version sent your way:

"Please send an email to akira4kreplacement@funimation.com (US/CA) or akira4kreplacementUK@funimation.com (UK/IRE) with “AKIRA 4K” as the subject, and provide your name, mailing address, email address and proof of purchase (receipt or confirmation email and photo of the disc)."

Last year, the original creator of Akira, Katsuhiro Otomo, revealed that a new anime series was in the works that would attempt to better convey the source material that had told the story in the manga. Alongside this, Otomo also revealed his next movie project in the film Orbital Era, which much like Akira, has yet to reveal new information about its production or release date.

The story of Akira is ultimately a tragic one, focusing on characters that are torn apart by the psychic powers that are introduced into the tale, while also trying to simply enjoy their teenage years by being a part of a futuristic biker gang.

