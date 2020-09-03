Akira Releases Epic IMAX Poster Ahead of Theatrical Return

✖

Akira is one of the most important anime films to ever debut, and fans keep discovering the movie year after year. Following its release decades ago, the Katsuhiro Otomo movie went on to inspire a generation of sci-fi lovers and anime creators. Now, it seems the film is ready to make its way back to theaters, and an epic IMAX poster has been done for Akira.

Over on Reddit, fans in the UK got the fandom when one of them shared Akira's IMAX poster. The user Alieos posted the artwork for everyone to enjoy. The special poster was released ahead of Akira's 4K comeback overseas, and it shows Kaneda Shotaro sitting upon a throne.

As you can see down below, the biker is sitting on a ratty armchair with his iconic red motorcycle laying behind him in ruins. The beat-up ride is starting to be overtaken by loose machinery and junk. A set of pillars can be seen sitting behind Kaneda's throne, and the impressive poster promises Akira will be heading to theaters soon.

Fans have known about Akira's desire to return to theaters for awhile. A page for the film appeared on the AMC Theaters site for U.S. markets last month. No release date has been announced for Akira within the States, but the UK is closer to a release thanks to this IMAX poster.

If you want to know more about Akira, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"In 1988 the Japanese government drops an atomic bomb on Tokyo after ESP experiments on children go awry. In 2019, 31 years after nuking the city, Kaneda, a bike gang leader, tries to save his friend Tetsuo from a secret government project. He battles against anti-government activists, greedy politicians, irresponsible scientists and a powerful military leader until Tetsuo's supernatural power suddenly manifest. A final battle is fought in Tokyo Olympiad exposing the experiment's secrets."

Do you like this new poster for Akira? Would you care to check out this anime feature in theaters these days? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.