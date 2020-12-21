The Akira Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Gets a Deal Before Tomorrow's Launch

The 1988 classic Akira is one of those anime films that's so iconic that it's worth buying again whenever there's a significant upgrade. This is one of those times. The long-awaited Akira 4K Blu-ray remaster is coming in a 3-disc, limited edition set, and it has a release date set for tomorrow December 22nd. So it will be on your doorstep in time for Christmas if you get your last minute pre-order in. Not only that, the set is now 37% off the list price.

The Akira 4K Blu-ray is available to pre-order here on Amazon and here at Best Buy for $37.99 - down from $59.98. Upgrades include remastered 4K visuals and remixed audio. Special features include the following:

Akira Sound Clip (1988)

Music for Akira

Kaneda's Theme

Exodus

Ethnic Meets Hi-Tech

Awakening

Mutation

Requiem

Director Interview

Storyboard Collection

The Writing on the Wall

Original Trailers

Original Commercials

Restoring Akira

Picture

English Voice Over

English 5.1 Audio Mix

Glossary

U.S. Trailer (2013)

Trailers

Originally created by Katsuhiro Otomo for Kodansha's Young Magazine in 1982, Akira later inspired the equally as prolific 1988 animated film, which Otomo himself directed. The story is set in a dystopian world following the bleak close of World War III. A gang leader known as Kaneda finds himself embroiled in a massive government operation when his best friend begins exhibiting powerful telekinetic gifts. To save his friend, Kaneda must get to the bottom of Neo Tokyo’s espers, but the lead quickly learns he is way in over his head.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.