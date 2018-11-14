‘Akira’ Creator Updates Fans On New Manga

It has been decades since Akira was introduced to the world, but its popularity has yet to fade. The beloved title not only help redefine the sci-fi genre, but its international acclaim put manga and anime on the global stage. And, if all goes well, the creator behind Akira may have another hit on his hands.

Recently, Katsuhiro Otomo sat down for an interview with Big Comic, and it was there the artist confirmed he is still working on his next full-length manga.

According to reports, Otomo told the Shogakukan magazine he’s hard at work on his next manga. When he was asked if he is still writing a series, the artist said there are still stories he wants to tell. However, when it comes to putting his pencil down to paper, Otomo has felt a bit stuck. Still, the artist said he is enjoying his time on his next title.

This is not the first time fans have heard about Otomo’s upcoming series, but this is the first update anyone has gotten on it in some time. The artist told fans back in 2012 that he had started work on his first series since Akira was completed. At first, the manga was slated to debut in Fall 2012 under Weekly Shonen Sunday, but it was delayed indefinitely. However, as Otomo just told fans, he is still hard at work on the series.

At this time, there is no word on what the manga will be titled, but fans know some details about the story. Otomo told fans it will take place in the Meiji Era, and the artist will bring the series to life without any assistants. Otomo also said the manga’s demographic may be on the older side, but the artist’s reputation will surely reel in readers of all ages.

For those of you unfamiliar with Otomo’s reputation, it is a stellar one. Born in April 1954, the artist grew up in Japan’s Miyagi prefecture and fell for all things art. After publishing a few manga, Otomo spent eight years completing Akira, and the manga has gone on to become a literary masterpiece. The artist has been awarded with numerous awards and has been inducted into the Eisner Award Hall of Fame. Now, it seems Otomo is ready to explore his next great epic, and fans are eager to see what the creator will come up with.

For those of you unfamiliar with Akira, the acclaimed manga was published in 1982 before Otomo directed its 1988 anime film. The story is set in a dystopian world following the bleak close of World War III. A gang leader known as Kaneda finds himself embroiled in a massive government operation when his best friend begins exhibiting powerful telekinetic gifts. To save his friend, Kaneda must get to the bottom of Neo Tokyo’s espers, but the lead quickly learns he is way in over his head.

So, will you be checking out this series…?