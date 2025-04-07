One Piece Reveals How Deadly King Imu’s Weapon Really Is

One Piece’s anime returns after six months with a shocking turn of events. The anime took a long break after Garp and the SWORD members’ fight against the Blackbeard Pirates. The first part of the Egghead Incident Arc in the anime concludes with Garp’s defeat and Koby’s successful rescue. The second part of the arc will be much more intense since it will adapt the fight against Kizaru and the Gorosei from the manga. Furthermore, fans will witness one of the most heartwrenching backstories in the series’ history. Although the series keeps the same pacing as before, the animation quality is being praised endlessly. Furthermore, the anime includes gorgeous opening and ending themes, focusing mostly on Bonney and Kuma.

The studio released One Piece Episodes 1123 and 1124 consecutively on April 5th and 6th before returning to its weekly schedule. Episode 1089 featured the tragic destruction of the Lulusia Kingdom, a nation preparing to rebel against the World Government. The destruction was caused by a powerful weapon, which has severe consequences. The mysterious king of the world, Imu, who sits on the Empty Throne, doesn’t even hesitate for a second before wiping an entire island off the map. While the destruction itself was massive, Episode 1123 reveals just how dangerous Imu’s weapon really is. The manga also reveals the truth behind the weapon, which will be revealed in this arc.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga!

One Piece’s Anime Sets Up a Major Reveal About Lulusia

The mysterious weapon Imu used to wipe out the Lulusia Kingdom created a massive hole in the ocean, resulting in the sea level across the world rising by one meter. The entire world experienced tremors, which seemed like a natural disaster. However, this one-meter rise will prove to be quite problematic in the near future. The sea level rise is a bad omen, setting up the series for the final stretch of the entire story. The weapon has ties to something far stronger than anything the Straw Hats or any living being can handle.

The manga has already revealed a few secrets about it, and the anime version will soon cover it. Considering the massive destruction the weapon caused, it’s not surprising that the Five Elders want to get their hands on it. Destroying the Lulusia Kingdom is simply the beginning, since the elders and Imu want to continue using this weapon. They ordered the Marines to kill Vegapunk, who created Mother Flame, but also wanted to use his inventions. Even though the genius scientist is extremely useful to them, they cannot forgive someone who researched the Void Century.

Which is why they struck a deal with York, one of Vegapunk’s satellites, who can provide them with more Mother Flame. York being a traitor was already revealed in the first part of the Egghead Incident Arc. Additionally, considering how Saturn is focused on protecting York, Episode 1124 confirms that whatever the Mother Flame is, it’s crucial for the weapon to activate.