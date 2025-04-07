My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Vigilantes Premiere With Special Promo

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be making its highly anticipated anime debut alongside a new wave of releases coming for the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and the creator behind the main series is celebrating its premiere with a cool new promo. My Hero Academia‘s original manga run came to an end last year with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but it was far from the end of the franchise overall. It’s coming back with a vengeance this year as My Hero Academia’s TV anime coming to an end later this Fall, and will be debuting a brand new spinoff anime series this Spring.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is an official spinoff series that actually takes place a few years before the events of the mainline My Hero Academia series, and reveals some key information about the series that can only be seen here. With the new anime adaptation making its premiere not long from the time of this publication, My Hero Academia‘s original creator Kohei Horikoshi is going all out for the occasion with some special new art hyping up The Crawler’s debut.

When Does My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Come Out?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be premiering on April 7th as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and the new episodes will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when they hit in Japan. Directed by Kenichi Suzuki for Bones Film with Yosuke Kuroda returning from the main My Hero Academia TV anime to handle the scripts, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will also feature Takahiko Yoshida overseeing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music together with Shogo Yamashiro and Yuki Furuhashi.

The voice cast for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes currently includes the likes of Shuichiro Umeda as Koichi Haimawari (aka The Crawler), Ikumi Hasegawa as Kazuho Haneyama (aka Pop Step), Yasuhiro Mamiya as Iwao Oguro (aka Knuckleduster), Kenta Miyake as All Might, Junichi Suwabe as Eraserhead, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Present Mic, Akeno Watanabe as Midnight, and Masamichi Kitada as Ingenium, Sayaka Sembongi as Kuin Hachikusa, Kohsuke Toriumi as Soga Kugizaki, and Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Naomasa Tsukauchi. But thankfully, it won’t be too much longer before the anime reveals what each of these new characters will be up to in the coming series.

Why You Should Watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes might be a spinoff of the main series, but it’s critical to fully fleshing out the events of that main series. Because it takes place years before Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes enter U.A. Academy and kick off their hero careers, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is allowed to explore a much different kind of Japan. It’s a world where heroes aren’t as readily available as they are later, and characters like Koichi are forced to become vigilantes in order to help their neighborhood. But that’s not the only reason fans of the original should check this one out.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is also where fans can see many more of the pro heroes in action before their status in the main series. This means seeing an All Might who’s still very much in his prime (as opposed to the weakened version we see Deku meet later), and other heroes like Eraser Head who are more active in the field than seen later. It’s a better way to get a full scope of what Horikoshi’s hero world looks like (through the eyes of a different creative duo), and that’s something My Hero Academia fans have wanted for a long time.