Fullmetal Alchemist’s Most Heartbreaking Moment Is Now a Collectible Figure (And It’s Not a Prank)

Fullmetal Alchemist is often thought of as one of the greatest anime franchises for good reason. Outside of introducing thought-provoking characters, bone-breaking battles, and amazing animation, the series never shied away from focusing on heart-wrenching moments. Deaths like Maes Hughes helped propel creator Hiromu Arakawa’s work to new heights, though this tragic passing is far from the only tear-jerking moment in the series. Announced earlier this week, new figurines recreate one of the most tragic moments in Fullmetal Alchemist’s history and trust us when we say that this is not an April Fools prank.

The Tucker family in Fullmetal Alchemist has become legendary in the anime world for all the wrong reasons. The sibling protagonists, Edward and Alphonse Elric, find themselves encountering Shou Tucker, a man who has thrown himself into his work when it comes to alchemy. Shou’s daughter, Nina, was so happy to meet Ed and Al that she referred to them as her bigger brothers. Introduced alongside her dog Alexander, Nina unfortunately finds herself on the receiving end of her father’s experiment, which saw the young girl fused with her dog. Thus one of the most tragic moments in anime history was born and Fullmetal Alchemist is capitalizing on this moment.

The Tucker Family Returns

Both Shou Tucker and the horrifying fusion of Nina and Alexander will be sold to fans for around $65 USD for the set. Set to release in March of next year, you might be waiting some time to add these to your anime collection but you can pre-order them now. You can see more information by checking out the Crunchyroll store here and see an image of the cursed figure set below. The only way the anime franchise could top these figures in the tragedy department is if they somehow are able to recreate the death of Maes Hughes.

pop up parade

Fullmetal Alchemist’s Spiritual Successor

Despite the fact that Ed and Al’s story is routinely thought of as the cream of the anime crop, no sequel series has been announced. The last time that the Elrics appeared in an anime series was with the reboot, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, which was animated by Studio BONES in 2009. Luckily, Hiromu Arakawa isn’t done with the medium of manga yet.

Daemons of The Shadow Realm was released in 2021 and the manga series from Arakawa has been releasing new chapters ever since. While not tied to the story of the Elric Brothers, the series is one that clearly plays on the strengths of the mangaka’s art work. As of the writing of this article, there has been no word on this series receiving an anime adaptation but it seems like a safe bet that we’ll one day see the printed story brought to the small screen. Most recently, it was reported that Daemons had over 3.5 million copies in circulation, which is a great number considering its short history.

Want to see what other mind-bending anime figures are released in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Fullmetal Alchemist and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.