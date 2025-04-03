Netflix’s Devil May Cry Has a Major Resident Evil Easter Egg

The day has arrived as Netflix has released a new take on the world of Devil May Cry. The fresh animated series from creator Adi Shankar focuses on the demon hunter Dante as he finds himself dragged into a conspiracy to shatter the barriers between the human world and the demon realm. While the animated series has plenty of moments and battles that helped make the Capcom franchise become legendary within the video game realm, the Netflix release also pays homage to another Capcom series. Devil May Cry has a big reference to Resident Evil and you might not expect how this crossover takes place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you want to go into Devil May Cry spoiler-free, we will be touching on some spoiler territory so be forewarned. In the third episode of Netflix’s latest animated series, Dante has seen better days. Captured by the government’s top demon-hunting squad known as Darkcom, both Dante and his frenemy Enzo are wrapped up tight. Thanks to a killer demonic white rabbit wanting Dante for mysterious reasons, the United States wants the protagonist to explain just what is happening to avert disaster. During an exchange between Enzo and Dante, the latter states that this job is one of the worst, only to note that a certain job in a familiar Capcom locale takes the cake.

Resident Evil May Cry

Netflix

Enzo reveals that one of the worst jobs that Dante ever had was in Raccoon City, the locale that kicked off the Resident Evil franchise. The zombie-packed setting was one that was a part of Resident Evils 1 through 3, eventually being nuked from orbit by the US government once the city was overrun with zombies and other creatures infected by the T-Virus. Dante somehow being a part of these events is a hilarious twist and would certainly garner quite a bit of attention were it ever actually animated. You can check out the Easter Egg below that brings together these two video game universes.

Dante was in Raccoon City? Game Theorists are gonna go crazy after this crossover. Might there be a RE Netflix anime next?#DevilMayCry #DevilMayCryNetflix pic.twitter.com/FIGYRxv8Sz — Mr Ender – going to MomoCon 2025 (@_MrEnder) April 3, 2025

Ironically enough, Devil May Cry has some amazingly strong ties to Resident Evil when it comes to their respective game franchises. Dante’s adventures were originally conceived to be “Resident Evil 4” before Capcom realized that his outlandish adventures might be too out there for the more grounded survival horror series. Resident Evil 4 would eventually become focused on Resident Evil 2 star Leon Kennedy and Dante would be given his own series that is still a hit to this day.

Resident Evil Anime When?

Resident Evil has had a big presence on Netflix these past few years. While it only received one season, the Capcom franchise received a live-action adaptation that saw Lance Reddick taking on the role of series villain Albert Wesker. The streaming service also had an original animated set in the universe in Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, though there has been no word on a new project focusing on Raccoon City set to hit the platform.

Luckily, there is a big Resident Evil project set for the future as a new live-action film is in the works from Barbarian director Zach Cregger. Set to release in the fall of next year 2026, Cregger recently confirmed that he is looking to create a much scarier movie for the franchise than anything that has come before.