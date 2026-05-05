Crunchyroll Confirms Attack on Titan Theatrical Run for Exclusive Finale Event

Based on the acclaimed Shonen manga by Hajime Isayama, the anime adaptation of Attack on Titan reached unprecedented heights of popularity after its debut in 2013. The series was initially adapted by the renowned WIT Studio and released the first three seasons of the anime. However, having been given a tight schedule to adapt the final arc, the studio had to step back from the series because they couldn’t meet the deadline due to several issues. The anime landed in MAPPA’s hands, and the new studio’s incredible animation did justice to the incredible story. While WIT Studio followed the main characters since the beginning of their journey, MAPPA covered all the events that took place after the four-year timeskip. The story centers around Eren and his childhood friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert, in a world surrounded by flesh-eating Titans.

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Although the main story has long been concluded, the franchise often returns with new surprises for fans who look forward to any new projects and events. The official website of Crunchyroll confirms Attack on Titan: The Last Attack will re-release in the U.S. and Canada on May 18th, 2026, as part of the Crunchyroll Anime Nights program. The theatrical re-release is only for one night, and the links to the tickets are already shared by Crunchyroll. Additionally, the film will be screened in Japanese dub with English subtitles. The film originally premiered in November 2024 in Japanese theaters as a compilation of the two final special episodes.

What’s Next For Attack on Titan?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Although the story ends after implying a continuation, the series’ creator hasn’t revealed any plans to further expand the story with a spin-off or sequel as of yet. During the manga’s serialization, especially in the final phases, Isayama faced immense pressure, often struggling with burnout while trying to keep up with tight deadlines from the publisher. Even after the ending, the franchise keeps returning with new visuals, postcards, artbooks, and more, even if there’s no confirmation about a new manga or anime.

This year, Attack on Titan is holding its first-ever orchestral concert tour of the series titled Attack on Titan: Symphony from Paradis. The tour will take place in several regions across the USA, Europe, and Asia, starting in October this year. Additionally, the official website of WIT Studio confirmed a monthly drawing project in April, where Kyōji Asano will share newly drawn illustrations of beloved characters.

Asano has contributed significantly to the anime during the first three seasons while serving as the Chief Animation Director, Character Designer, Key Animator, and Director of the opening and ending themes. The project aims to display the new visuals in-store and distribute them as bonuses for fans buying the merchandise from the store.

The series kicked off the year with the surprise theatrical release of a Dolby Cinema remastered version of Attack on Titan: The Final Chapter – The Last Attack, a special compilation film of the two-part finale. Considering the franchise’s never-ending popularity, there will likely be more such projects that will be announced going forward

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