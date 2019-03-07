‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Worldwide Gross Soars Beyond $350 Million

Alita: Battle Angel is proving industry insiders wrong with its box office haul. After being labeled a premature flop, the live-action anime take has managed to wow fans, and it has got the bank roll to prove it.

This weekend, new box office numbers rolled in, and Alita: Battle Angel is still holding on. The film came in third place behind How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and A Madea Family Funeral. Alita earned an estimated $7 million after three weeks upon release, a figure that pushed its total domestic gross to a a whopping $72 million.

This domestic gross is only one piece of the puzzle as Alita‘s global total is chugging along at full speed. The movie is airing in more than 80 markets total, and Box Office Mojo reports its foreign box office being at a massive $278.1 million.

Fox’s ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL is trying its damndest to hit sequelizing numbers–$40M international this weekend, $278M total, including its biggest box office territory, China, rolling in at $112M. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) March 3, 2019

If you do the math, it doesn’t take much to see the kind of money Alita has pulled in. The film’s worldwide gross is at an impressive $350.4 million just 18 days into release, making it the 5th highest-grossing movie of 2019 so far.

With reports having called Alita a bomb before it hit theaters, this reception is more than reassuring. The film’s box office will continue to grow through the month, but its total $350 million pull does overcome Alita‘s rumored $170 million price tag. So far, 20th Century Fox has yet to announce any plans for a sequel given its upcoming buyout under the Walt Disney Company, but fans are hoping the live-action blockbuster will get a sequel order before too long.

Battle Angel Alita (known as GUNNM in Japan) was originally created by Yukito Kishiro for Shueisha’s Weekly Business Jump in 1990. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future and follows Alita, a cyborg who is found in a garbage heap by a doctor and rebuilt. Completely devoid of her memory, all she has to cling to is a legendary cyborg martial art known as Panzer Kunst. With this knowledge, Alita decides to become a bounty hunter. The series has since been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and collected into nine volumes.

So, are you excited to see how successful Alita has been at the box office?

