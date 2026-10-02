New Fantasy Isekai Anime Looks to Be the Next Big Thing – Watch Trailer

The final quarter of the year is now here, which means all the Fall 2026 anime shows will begin to premiere one after the other. 2026 has been a huge year for isekai fans since it’s one of the most popular genres in the industry. However, it’s not just this year, but fans will be introduced to more incredible isekai series in the coming months. While anime fans are all set for Fall 2026’s upcoming releases, there have also been quite a few announcements for later seasons. It goes without saying that those new announcements are talking about series that will be released in 2027 or even later.

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Apart from the sequels, only a handful of the new anime stood out from the rest, which includes an anticipated isekai series, The Fake Alchemist. The anime sparked quite a lot of buzz right after its announcement, and fans’ expectations keep growing even though the manga it was based on never really received the recognition it deserved. The anime dropped a new trailer last week, which again hyped the upcoming series as it introduces fans to a completely new world of alchemy. Viewers also get a first look at the cast and crew, including the voice actors and the animation staff.

What Is The Fake Alchemist About?

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The anime is based on an ongoing manga written by Jiro Sugiura and illustrated by Umemaru. Studio Passione, an underrated animation studio, will be producing the series. The studio is known for several niche projects instead of worldwide hits such as Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers, Mieruko-chan, Citrus, and more. The manga started out as an indie series which became a massive hit with over one million copies sold in Japan. The story takes place in the city-state of Orichalconia, where the lives of citizens are entangled with magic and alchemy. The story centers around Paracelsus, who has been transported into another world. He survives by hiding the cheat skills that could get him into trouble. However, his life takes a drastic turn when he encounters Nora, a shaman slave-girl, and Coco, an elf who has lost all four limbs and five senses. While the story begins with an attempt to save Coco, it quickly moves on to a battle involving alchemy, magic, space, and even gods.

2026 Was a Huge Year for Isekai Fans

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Over the years, the anime industry has been oversaturated with isekai series, but only a handful of them stand out as some of the best. 2026 in particular was a crucial year for isekai fans with the return of series such as Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- and That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime that have maintained their fan bases thanks to multiple seasons. Meanwhile, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation features several controversial themes, which somehow work in the anime’s favor as it piques the curiosity of viewers. Additionally, the Summer 2026 anime lineup also included the highly anticipated sequel of Saga of Tanya the Evil. With so many exciting isekai releases this year, it’s evident that the coming years will have to maintain the same hype around this genre. While The Fake Alchemist has already released its trailer, there has been no confirmation regarding the release window. We can expect more updates by the end of the year or in 2027.