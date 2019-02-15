‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Reactions Call It Anime’s Best Live-Action Adaptation Yet

Alita: Battle Angel is here at last, marking the latest attempt to do manga right by Hollywood. Titles like Dragonball Evolution burned fans badly on all things live-action anime, but if social media has something to say, it is that audiences shouldn’t lump Alita with those failed attempts.

It sounds like Alita is the real thing, and Twitter is filled with fans sharing their love for the sci-fi spectacle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Alita after the film’s opened preview screenings last night. The overwhelming majority of reactions are positive with both anime die-hards and newbies praising the project.

Alita may not have the name brand recognition like Naruto or even One Piece, but fans admit its expansive visual effects make it a formidable franchise. Created by manga artist Yukito Kishiro, Alita dates back to December 1990 and remains a classic amongst readers. The manga’s old-school anime OVA became a favorite with fans, and director-producer James Cameron is one of many who felt drawn to the series. Now, Cameron has worked with director Robert Rodriguez to breathe new life into the franchise, and fans seem like they’re resonating with Alita‘s deeply human story.

So far, these positive reactions bode well for the film’s reception, but its box office haul is still being questioned. According to current estimates, Alita will have a tough debut this holiday weekend. Reports expect the film to earn no more than $25 million during its opening against films like Happy Death Day 2U and others. This gross falls way short of the film’s rumored $200+ million budget, so here’s to hoping word of mouth helps Alita go the distance at the box office.

Will you be checking this movie out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you’re unfamiliar with Battle Angel Alita (GUNNM in Japan), the series was originally created by Yukito Kishiro. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future and follows Alita, a cyborg who is found in a garbage heap by a doctor and rebuilt. Completely devoid of her memory, all she has to cling to is a legendary cyborg martial art known as Panzer Kunst. With this knowledge, Alita decides to become a bounty hunter. Originally published in Shueisha’s Weekly Business Jump in 1990, the manga was collected into nine volumes and licensed for an English language release by Viz Media.

See It Twice

Holy shit, #AlitaBattleAngel rocked my world. See this movie on the biggest screen possible, twice, or I’ll never forgive you. — James Beckett (@KickTheBeckett) February 14, 2019

Sigh of Relief

Brutal, Bittersweet, and the Best

Saw #AlitaBattleAngel, I really love it! Emotional, thrilling, astonishing, twisted, spectacular, brutal & bittersweet story with many surprises, awesome action & groundbreaking visual effects. Alita was so adorable & completely badass. Great movie! pic.twitter.com/xOj0pg1rPO — Paul C. Johns (@PaulCJohns1) February 10, 2019

Gateway Anime

#BattleAngel was a gateway anime for me at the ripe old age of 10. (Parents, don’t let your 10-year-olds watch this.) But I was blown away by #Alita. It brings the best parts of the anime and manga to life, hampered only a bit by its PG-13 rating. Best anime adaptation out there. https://t.co/vIr8XJ6imE — Jovial Cartoonist Dave Trumbore (@DrClawMD) February 14, 2019

Hollywood, Kudos!

Justice for Alita

Oh i really enjoyed Battle Angel Alita, it did the anime justice!#battleAngelAlita #Alita #BattleAngel — Andrew Law (@akclaw) February 13, 2019

Go See It

I am beyond pleased that this story exists in our library of great stories. I was a big fan of the manga back in the 90s. I’d never seen a protagonist like this in a world like this. This captures the every ounce of action, ideas, and heart of the manga. Go see #AlitaBattleAngel pic.twitter.com/t8Cs7YZ9Fc — NEO StoneMonk (@StoneMonkGamer) February 14, 2019

What’s Not to Love?

#AlitaBattleAngel @AlitaMovie

talk about badass. James Cameron has done it again! This is an amazing film like the graphics, the actors the cinematography ahh I love it all!

also Rosa Salazar is cute hehehe pic.twitter.com/tL8bLA3TOw — anjeje (@angheluuhh) February 13, 2019

Blow Our Minds

Just saw Alita: Battle Angel and it kinda blew my mind. Can’t wait for everyone to see it! More anime/manga adaptations like this please! pic.twitter.com/b6vLkma46T — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) January 8, 2019

Redefining Lit