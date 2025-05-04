Winx Club Fully Unveils Its New Reboot Transformations: Watch

Play video

Winx Club is coming back to screens with a brand new reboot series later this year, and the new reboot has revealed what its new transformations are going to look like ahead of its premiere. Winx Club first made its debut in the early 2000s, and is likely one of the most memorable action cartoons for fans of that generation. Not only was the series airing alongside many of the other Fox hits in the United States, but it also introduced fans to a magical fantasy world with a team of heroes at its center with unique powers and abilities of their own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original Winx Club series introduced fans to a group of young girls who had the ability to transform into magical warriors, and this team will be coming back in a whole new kind of way through CG animation. This new reboot series will be offering a new take on Winx Club that both older and new fans will be able to check out from the very beginning, and that of course includes a brand new wave of transformations for the central heroes as well. Now that the transformation sequence for the new Winx Club has been released in full, you can check it out in the video above.

Rainbow

What to Know for Winx Club’s New Reboot

Winx Club – The Magic is Back is a brand new series now in the works for a release with Netflix sometime later this Fall. The official release date has yet to be announced for the reboot as of the time of this publication, but this new video confirms that the transformation sequence will also include the new song “Forever Winx” as performed by Virginia Bocelli. This reboot will be reintroducing fans to new takes on its core group of Bloom, Flora, Stella, Musa, Aisha, and Tecna at the center of the action with a fully CG animated take.

It’s a first for the franchise as a whole, but Rainbow teases the new animation style for Winx Club – The Magic Is Back as such, “Winx Club is set to enchant old and new fans alike with this all-new animated series, bringing the Magical Dimension to life like never before. This innovative adaptation will reimagine the classic tales of Bloom and her friends, blending the show’s cherished themes with contemporary storytelling and sensational visual effects.”

Rainbow SPA

What Will the Winx Club Reboot Be About?

It’s yet to be revealed how long Winx Club – The Magic is Back will be running for when it releases with Netflix later this Fall, but the reboot teases that it will feel familiar to classic fans will still offering a brand new experience, “We will rediscover the journey of Bloom, a teenage girl from Earth who finds out she is a fairy with extraordinary powers. As she enrolls in the Alfea College for Fairies, Bloom will form the Winx Club with her new friends, embarking on fairy adventures across magical dimensions. Let’s get ready to fly.”

President of Rainbow and Winx Club creator Iginio Straffi also teased the following when the reboot was first announced, “The Winx are returning stronger than ever, and I am grateful to collaborate with Netflix once again, the ideal partner to bring any IP to global audience,” the statement began. “It’s a thrill to work with our long-time friends and partners Giochi Preziosi and Playmates, and to create the best Winx toys ever for all our fans. I am also very excited that the collaboration with these esteemed partners will ensure a bright future for a powerful Winx comeback both on screen and at retail.”