Black Clover Shocks Fans With Three Major Deaths in Spring Return

Black Clover’s Spring 2025 return brought with it some of the most grim twists seen yet in the manga. The series entered its final arc in 2022 and was shifted to Jump GIGA just a year later, where each new seasonal release is greeted with an eager reception by the fans. Despite the manga being in its final stretch, there has been no news about Season 5 of the anime, but that hasn’t stopped readers from enjoying the thrill ride ahead. After the intense battle of the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, peace should’ve returned to the Clover Kingdom. However, not long after that, Julius’ body is overtaken by Lucius Zogratis. He’s the eldest Zogratis brother and Julius’ twin.

Lucius is strong enough on his own, but being the host of the devil Astaroth, one of the three rulers of the underworld, practically makes him untouchable. He’s been causing havoc in the Clover Kingdom, and now the final showdown is between him and the best duo, Asta and Yuno. Before the Spring return, Asta and Yuno almost overpower him, but no one could’ve expected that they were simply fighting Lucius’ clone. He shows up in Chapter 379 and confirms that he has linked himself to all the Grimoire Towers. In an attempt to demonstrate the extent of his abilities, Lucius does the unthinkable and kills off three major characters who were introduced in the first arc of the show.

Black Clover Chapter 379 Kills Off Three Characters

Gueldre Poizat, the former Captain of the Purple Orca squad, Revchi Salik, a former Magic Knight, and Marx Francios, the Wizard King’s advisor, meet their end in Black Clover Chapter 378. Revchi and Gueldre were looking for a way to survive the deadly battle while Marx was receiving treatment from Mimosa. However, Lucius teleports them and brings them in front of Asta and Yuno before killing the three in one strike. After dying, a mage’s grimoire, including all the spells they spent their entire lives returns to the Grimoire Tower. Since Lucius has linked himself to the Grimoire Towers, he can use the abilities of the deceased mages. In order to demonstrate his powers, he kills Gueldre, Revchi, and Marx together.

We can see their grimoires disappearing and returning to the Grimore Tower before Lucius uses Revchi’s Chain magic to bind Yuno. He then uses Marx’s magic to broadcast the fight to everyone in the Clover Kingdom. Lucius believes it’s their final moment, and everyone should witness their end. Although Lucius hasn’t had a chance to use Gueldre’s Permeation magic yet, it’s safe to assume that the former Captain died as well. Although they may be minor characters, their deaths were shocking, to say the least, especially because they’ve been part of the story since the first arc. It’s highly likely that Lucius targeted the three on purpose to acquire their unique abilities.

Revchi’s Tragic Life Is Often Overlooked

Although he went rogue when the series began, Revchi was the first magic knight to be introduced. He attacked Yuno to steal his four-leaf clover grimoire, but ended up getting defeated by Asta. Revchi was once an excellent magic knight, but he was set up by his own captain. Not only was he expelled after failing the mission, but he also faced severe burns on his face. His bright future was ruined by a treacherous plot, and with nowhere left to go, Revchi walked down the path of evil. During the Elf Reincarnation Arc, he and Gueldre freed themselves together. Revchi wasn’t inherently evil, and he could’ve lived a more honorable life in the future.

Gueldre’s Betrayal Was Disappointing, But He Didn’t Deserve a Cruel Fate

Gueldre was imprisoned and stripped of his Captaincy after betraying the Magic Knights. He did all kinds of shady business to build his business empire. However, he was imprisoned after being caught. His crimes were serious, but not enough to warrant a death sentence. He was imprisoned after his crimes were exposed, but broke out of prison during the Elf Reincarnation Arc. Gueldre joined hands with Revchi and defeated an elf who was terrorizing the kingdom. Julius knew Gueldre’s true potential, and rather than severely punishing him for his crimes, the Wizard King orders him to use his financial knowledge to help restore the kingdom.

Marx’s Bright Future Was Cut Short

Marx was a first-class Senior Magic Knight and one of the Wizard King’s advisors. He has been on Julius’ side since the man was the Captain of the Grey Deer squad. Marx looked up to Julius more than anything, and he was one of the few noblemen who treated commoner Magic Knights such as Asta with respect. His Memory and Communication magic were some of the greatest assets of the kingdom, the abilities that aided the Wizard King more than anything. It’s no surprise that Julius would want a resourceful power such as that for himself.

While the last pages of Chapter 380 suggest a more hopeful turn of fortunes, we’re clearly not out of the woods yet. In Black Clover’s final arc, these recent losses, piled upon the horrifying initial events of Judgment Day, show just how deadly and ruthless Lucius has become in his bid for ultimate power. It’s up to our heroes to protect what still remains.