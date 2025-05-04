One Piece Unleashes Saturn’s Devilish True Form: Watch

One Piece has reached a new phase of the Egghead Arc, and the newest episode of the anime has really raised the stakes with the debut of Saturn’s devilish true form as a member of the Five Elders. Ever since One Piece‘s anime officially kicked off its adaptation of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series, one of the big teases was that we would finally get to see the Five Elders in action. Making matters even more interesting was the fact that they seemed to have devil inspired powers stemming from the mysterious King Imu as well.

One Piece: Egghead Arc has kicked off its chaos in full with its new episodes now airing this Spring, and it promised that we would see at least one of the Five Elders making their move as Saturn had come to make sure that Dr. Vegapunk would be wiped out. Since things are taking so long, and the situation has gone so poorly for the Marines, Saturn has officially made landfall on Egghead and debuted his devilish true form that ushers in a dark new fight coming for Luffy and the others.

SATURN'S FULL DEVIL TRANSFORMATION, ABSOLUTE SHISHIDONEMA #ONEPIECEpic.twitter.com/dWykH7o5El — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) May 4, 2025

One Piece Unleashes Saturn’s Full Form

One Piece Episode 1128 had been teasing a mysterious pentagram symbol appearing on Egghead with the previews heading into the new episode, and now it’s been revealed as to why as Saturn used this pentagram to instantly teleport to the island itself. When he emerges he looks much differently than before as he’s now become a giant spider with flames of Haki swirling over his head. The transformation seemed to shake even the Marines themselves as they were instantly ordered to clear the island and those only at a certain high rank would be the only ones who could see the Elder in this form.

It’s now revealed as to why because it’s not only terrified, but it seems to instantly kill a Marine who accidentally sees Saturn in the flesh. While his power doesn’t seem to overwhelm everyone on the island as the Straw Hats survive this initial landfall, it’s revealed that he’s giving off some kind of sinister aura that can be felt across the entire laboratory. Now it’s just a matter of seeing what Saturn does next now that he’s come to the island to likely kill Vegapunk himself since it’s come to that.

What’s Next for Saturn in One Piece?

One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 is now airing its new episodes on a weekly basis, and things are really only getting started as more chaos breaks out across the island. Now that Saturn made his full debut with this devilish new form, it’s sort of opening the floodgates for everything else to come after. This is really only the first of the Five Elders who have debuted their true forms, and now it’s a matter of seeing just how strong they are compared to all of the enemies who have been seen thus far.

The Five Elders stand even above the Marines in terms of the world’s highest authorities, and now it’s clear that it’s because they are some of the strongest in the One Piece world overall. Now that one of them has made their move, it’s going to go a long way in revealing more about how these oldies operate and their relation to the mysterious King Imu. It’s all very important steps forward in this final saga, and gets us closer to figuring out all of the mysterious still left to explore in the series as a whole.