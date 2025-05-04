One Piece Celebrates Luffy’s Birthday With New Poster

With how many characters One Piece has introduced so far, nearly every day is the birthday of one character or another, and the series’s socials and official website are always very diligent when it comes to letting fans know of these things. That said, today’s a bit different as it’s that time of year again when One Piece celebrates the birthday of its beloved protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy. To make things even more exciting, this year’s festivities have brought fans some of the cutest art of the Straw Hat captain yet, giving him plenty of meat to chow down on.

Like every year, May 5th marks Luffy’s birthday, and in celebration, @OPcom_info, one of One Piece’s official X handles, has shared an all-new illustration of Luffy. The new art features Luffy in his Onigashima outfit with the yellow pants and purple waist scarf, smiling brightly while chowing down on two massive chunks of meat. The rest of the art is a simple backdrop of the sea and the sunny sky, which is just as bright as Luffy’s smile, even with food-stuffed cheeks. As the post fails to mention so, it is unclear who the artist behind the birthday art is or whether this is an official illustration by the series’ creator, Eiichiro Oda himself.

One Piece’s Luffy Chows Down in New Birthday Art

Besides the adorable illustration above, One Piece’s other official X handle, @Eiichiro_Staff, has also shared a new special poster featuring Luffy, this time with a shot from the manga reworked into an edgy edit. The poster notably also includes Gear Five Luffy in the background, with the long aspect ratio making it the perfect choice for a mobile wallpaper for the day.

As for the rest of the Straw Hats, here are the official birthdays of all the Straw Hats, including their captain. This way, even if you missed Luffy’s birthday, you can keep an eye out for the next one, which is Nami’s on July 3rd.