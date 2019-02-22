‘Altered Carbon’ Season 2 Video Reveals New Cast and Characters

Netflix’s Altered Carbon just made a major casting announcement, and did so with style!

A new cast announcement video for Altered Carbon season 2 reveals some pretty surprising names being added to the cast – including Marvel Netflix star Simone Messick (Luke Cage, Iron Fist)!

You can watch the new Altered Carbon season 2 cast announcement trailer above – and check out more info about of the new cast members and the characters they’re playing, below!

Anthony Mackie is Takeshi Kovacs

Mackie was previously announced to take over the role of Takeshi from Suicide Squad‘s Joel Kinnaman. Below you can find the full character descriptions released by Netflix:

“A former Protectorate CTAC soldier who became a revolutionary Envoy, and then a mercenary for hire, Kovacs swears allegiance to no man or woman except one: Quellcrist Falconer. His undying quest to reconnect with her spans multiple centuries, planets and sleeves. “

Simone Missick as Trepp

“An expert bounty hunter, Trepp is known for her ability to track down anyone in the Settled Worlds, for the right price.”

Dina Shihabi as Dig 301

“An out-of-work A.I. programmed to assist human archeologists, Dig finds a new purpose when she meets Poe.”

Torben Liebrecht as Colonel Ivan Carrera

“The dogged leader of a Protectorate Special Forces unit known as the “Wedge,” Colonel Carrera is on the hunt for Takeshi Kovacs.”

James Saito is Tanaseda Hideki

“A centuries-old Yakuza boss, Tanaseda controls organized crime on the planet of Harlan’s World and shares a history with Takeshi Kovacs.”

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer

“A fierce revolutionary leader with a deep bond to Takeshi Kovacs, Quell is driven by her desire to reset the balance between life and death.”

Chris Conner as Poe

“A centuries-old, highly-evolved A.I. and loyal companion to Takeshi Kovacs, Poe strives to understand what it means to be human.”

We here at ComicBook.com already broke down how Altered Carbon is probably the closest (and best) thing to a live-action anime there is right now, so be sure to check out Season One if you’re a fan of the genre!

No word on when Altered Carbon Season 2 will premiere on Netflix. Showrunner Laeta Kalogridis (Alita: Battle Angel) will be back, and Alison Schapker (Lost, Fringe, Almost Human) will assist her as co-showrunner.

