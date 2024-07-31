American Dad to Release Soundtrack of the Series’ Best Songs

American Dad has stood out from many of its animated contemporaries due to the strength of its musical numbers, and now the best songs will be celebrated with an official soundtrack finally releasing soon. American Dad will be coming back later this year with Season 21 on TBS (officially making it the final scripted series produced by the network), and over the years has provided fans with some real ear worms. This can range anywhere from Steve Smith singing about getting the mail, The Weeknd revealing why he has not had any physical intimacy, to Cee-Lo Green guest starring as a singing hot tub in a musical episode.

Now it finally seems like American Dad fans will be able to easily revisit some of their favorite tracks from over the years. As announced during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 panel for the series (as reported by Variety), American Dad‘s cast and crew announced that an official soundtrack for the series will be releasing. It will feature 12 to 14 of the series’ most memorable songs (such as “Daddy’s Gone,” which is probably one of the most famous) and will be releasing on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services around the premiere for Season 21 later this Fall.

Steve singing “Daddy’s Gone” in American Dad

What Are American Dad’s Best Songs?

While there’s no confirmation of the track list that will be featured on American Dad’s official soundtrack, there are a few songs that legitimately need to be on there for how much they’ve stuck in fans’ minds and occasionally go viral every now and again. Steve singing “Daddy’s Gone” was in the Season 7 episode, “Hot Water” (which was the musical Cee-Lo episode) remains one of the standouts as it really highlighted Steve actor Scott Grimes’ singing skills. To such a degree, in fact, we saw many big Steve moments later as a result.

Other tracks needing to be there are the likes of Steve’s boy band debut, “Girl You Need a Shot (of B12 [Boyz 12]),” any of the songs from the “Rubberneckin” musical episode (“Damn That’s My Mama” a great choice), “You’ve Got a Kink,” and many more. There are plenty of both good and joke options here that fans will definitely want to tune in and revisit their favorites given the chance.

American Dad Season 21 (which is also listed as Season 19 depending on how you organize the episodes) will be premiering with TBS later this Fall, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. If you wanted to catch up with the series in the meantime, you can find American Dad now airing reruns with TBS and Adult Swim. You can also stream all previous seasons of the series with Hulu.

