American Dad Shares First Look at 2024 Return: Watch

American Dad! is now in the works on returning with a new season on TBS later this Fall, and fans have gotten the first look at what kind of wacky new adventures are coming in Season 21! American Dad has been renewed for a Season 21 with TBS, and is notably the last scripted series for the network. For that reason and more, fans have been especially curious to see the new episodes and thankfully it won’t be too much longer from now. Currently scheduled to release some time later this Fall, American Dad has some big plans for the new episodes.

TBS has shared the first look at American Dad Season 21 during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend, and with that reveal also teased some of the new guest stars coming this season including the likes of Charles Barkley, Michael Imperioli, Leslie Jones, Joel McHale, Bret The Hitman Hart, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Neal McDonough, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, and more (as reported by Variety). As for the new episodes, you can check out the first look at American Dad ahead of its Fall 2024 return in the video below.

How to Watch American Dad

American Dad Season 21 (which is also listed as Season 19 depending on how you organize the episodes) will be premiering with TBS later this Fall, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. If you wanted to catch up with the series in the meantime, you can find American Dad now airing reruns with TBS and Adult Swim. You can also stream all previous seasons of the series with Hulu. As for what to expect from the series, TBS teases American Dad as such:

“Stan Smith leads the all-American family in this animated sitcom filled with wild and crazy extremes. Everyday life is taken to the limit as Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home-life. Driven by machismo and the American dream, he is often blind to how horribly he fails at his attempts. This father may not know best but he never stops trying! Starring Seth MacFarlane (Stan Smith, Roger), Wendy Schaal (Francine Smith), Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley Smith), Scott Grimes (Steve Smith), Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus).”

It has yet to be announced whether this will be the final season of American Dad with TBS.