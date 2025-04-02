American Dad: Fox Confirms Return With Major Season Pick-Up

The Smith Family has had quite the year in 2025. Initially thought to be facing the ax via reportedly being canceled on TBS, the best-case scenario happened for American Dad. The Seth MacFarlane-created show has been confirmed to arrive on Fox, joining the pantheon of major players in the animation department such as The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy. This will be something of a homecoming for the series as it originally debuted on the Fox Network but this isn’t the only good news that we have to share when it comes to the surreal series.

Variety confirmed that not only would American Dad return to Fox but that it would also receive four new seasons in the future. The likes of The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers will also receive four additional seasons down the line, proving how the network is going all-in when it comes to the animated hits. Luckily, re-runs of American Dad will continue to air on the likes of TBS, Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, and TruTV until at least 2030, wherein the networks will be able to re-up if need be.

American Dad’s Homecoming

Specifically discussing the Smiths comeback, Fox Television Network’s President, Michael Thorn, stated the following, “This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics.”

On the flipside, the head of Fox Animation, Marci Proietto, shared a statement regarding the big renewals across the board, “This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at Fox is truly monumental for these iconic animated series. We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch and experience more of ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Family Guy,’ ‘American Dad’ and ‘Bob’s Burgers’ for years to come.”

American Dad’s TBS Goodbye

American Dad’s run on TBS lasted well over a decade but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. The nineteenth season episode, “What Great Advancements!” aired late last month with a surreal story for the Smiths. Focusing on a silent film aesthetic, Stan goes from being a farmer to hitting the big city thanks to a wild invention he makes. Were this installment a series finale, it might have worked well as a goodbye to the animated series but luckily for fans, they won’t be saying goodbye anytime soon. Considering American Dad remains a popular series even though its home was cable for years, it should come as no surprise that it would make a Fox comeback, though a return date has yet to be confirmed.

