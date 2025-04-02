The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers Renewed For Multiple New Seasons

Fox Animation has become a major part of the network, with Springfield, Quahog, and Seymour’s Bay being prime reasons as to why the programming block has taken off. The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers have presented fans with three surreal family units that remain the biggest examples of comedic Western animation to this day. Not only has Fox confirmed that new seasons of each series will land in the future via Variety, but multiple seasons are planned for each that will let fans follow the characters’ adventures for years to come.

Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and The Simpsons have all been renewed for four new seasons. Bob’s Burgers now is confirmed to run up through season nineteen, Family Guy will run up through season twenty-seven, and The Simpsons will hit its landmark fortieth season in the future. While nothing has been confirmed for what the future holds following these massive renewals, fans have often wondered if Springfield’s finest might end with its fortieth season, creating a good argument at this point that the finale might actually be on the horizon.

Fox Creators Speak

20th Television Animation

Fox Television Network President Michael Thorn stated the following when it came to this massive renewal of the trio of animated series, “This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics.”

Fox Entertainment’s CEO Rob Wade also added commentary to this big news, “The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we’ve built with the incredible team at Disney. This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from Fox to Hulu to fans worldwide.”

Simpsons’ 40 Season Run

In 2023, The Simpsons’ voice actor Hank Azaria chatted with outlet People Magazine, predicting the series would run for forty seasons. Here’s what the voice of Moe, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, and more had to say, “You know, we’re doing Seasons 35 and 36. I would guess that it would probably go to 40. It seems to be doing well.”

