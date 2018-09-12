‘America’s Got Talent’ Reveals First BTS Performance Promo

The latest teaser for America’s Got Talent shows BTS dancing with Tyra Banks backstage in preparation for their big performance on Wednesday night.

The clip went up on Tuesday evening, proving that America’s not the only place that’s Got Talent. Tyra Banks, the series host since Nick Cannon left last year, introduced the pop stars from the set of the show. All seven members milled about behind Banks in flashy patterned suits. On Banks’ cue, she joined them an idol dance.

THIS IS THE MOMENT @TYRABANKS AND THE WORLD HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! RETWEET if your 💜 can’t handle the excitement for #BTSonAGT tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fSGrdqZCcw — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 11, 2018



“What’s up, you ready for some more of that?” she said. “See you tomorrow.”

The show is promoting the use of the hashtag “BTS on AGT,” driving fans to discuss the massive appearance. In many ways, the performance will be more of a gift to NBC than it is to the band, who are currently a global force to be reckoned with. Last year, BTS performed at both the American Music Awards and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and they were the first K-pop band to reach either iconic event in the U.S. They have shattered records and taken K-pop global in a way that no other act could, and they show no signs of stopping.

Their performance on America’s Got Talent on Wednesday accompanies the season’s semifinal results show. Only five more acts will advance past the episode, giving them a chance to earn the $1 million prize and a showcase on the Las Vegas strip. Already, the magician Shin Lim, the trapeze act Duo Transcend, singer Michael Ketterer, acrobats Zurcoroh and stand-up comic Samuel J. Comroe have advanced to the next round, after a grueling decision for fans in last week’s show. Unlike other competition shows, viewers are often asked to vote for one of several contestants, not just pick between two. This makes the decision that much more difficult, but also drives the stakes up ever higher.

Thanks to the interactive voting feature, America’s Got Talent has a unique foothold on social media, even more powerful than many other shows can maintain. This makes BTS the ideal guest performer for the series. The pop idols gained a lot of their traction from social media in the first place, allowing them to expand their audience and giving fans access where they might not have had any before. The international rise of K-pop is often attributed to the sudden availability of the music through social media.

BTS’ episode of America’s Got Talent airs at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night on NBC.