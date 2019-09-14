An Upcoming Wrestling Anime Goes Viral Over A+ Synopsis

There have been plenty of strange anime within the medium that have premiered during its long running history. We’ve seen franchises focusing on an RPG slime, we’ve seen series that shine a spotlight on a skeleton selling books in a Japanese bookstore, and we’ve seen a superhero who has the ability to absolutely destroy any and all of his opponents with simply one punch. Though truth be told, we think that the upcoming anime titled Hataage! Kemono Michi may take the cake for having the absolutely most bonkers premise that we’ve ever seen and the internet agrees!

Twitter User RobTheZ shared the description for the upcoming anime which features a professional wrestler being transported to a magical new world, ala The Rising of the Shield Hero, who opens up a pet shop in order to help care for the mystical creatures he encounters as he body slams his way across the land:

“Not much is piquing my interest for the Autumn anime line-up and… AN ISEKAI WHERE A PRO-WRESTLER REFUSES TO KILL MONSTERS SO HE SUPLEXES A PRINCESS AND STARTS A PET SHOP?????” pic.twitter.com/u72z9WstUH — Rob Zwetsloot✨ (@RobThez) September 11, 2019

Professional wrestling has focused on a combination of physicality and showmanship with the personalities being just as important, if not more so, than the acrobatic moves and holds that these athletes use in the ring. Shibata Genzo, the protagonist featured in this anime, is clearly wrapped up in the mystique of his character, deciding to wear a canine mask when facing down his opponents. Masks such as these are normally worn in the spanish style of pro-wrestling dubbed “Lucha”, but we’ll have to wait and see if that is where Genzo got the idea for his appearance.

The series itself is looking to make a sumo splash next month, October 2019, and will be brought to life, and television sets, by the animation studio ENGI. If you’ve ever wanted to see an anime series where a masked luchador power bombs a princess, it looks like this will be the one for you!

What do you think of the description of this upcoming insane anime franchise? Will you be watching Hataage! Kemono Michi when it debuts next month in October 2019? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and wrestling!

