Ana Lucia Menezes, Digimon and Avatar: The Last Airbender Star, Dies at 46

Today, the anime fandom is coming together to mourn the loss of a beloved talent. Ana Lúcia Alves de Menezes has sadly passed away. The Brazilian voice actress was 46 years old.

The report comes from Rio de Janeiro as Menezes' family has started to mourn her loss. According to new reports, the Brazilian actress died on April 20 after suffering a stroke. Menezes is survived by her daughter Bia who is also well-known in Brazil for her dubbing work.

RIP Ana Lucia Menezes, Lee Shaochung's Voice Actress in Brasil, sadly died of a stroke. A very talented voice actress and director!! She did amazing works, like Toph Beifong in Avatar!! Our hearts are with the family.#Digimon pic.twitter.com/zxrEJxjeRo — Digimon Tweets (@JP_Excelsior) April 20, 2021

For those who do not know Menezes, the actress was a well-known voice in the Brazilian dub community. She did work on numerous anime series such as Yu Yu Hakusho (Koto) and Death Note (Misa Amane). Menezes also worked on Digimon where she voiced Lee while her other projects include Avatar: The Last Airbender (Toph), Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Ahsoka Tano), and Sonic X (Amy Rose).

Our thoughts are with Menezes' loved ones during this time. May she rest in peace.