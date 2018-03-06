Android 21 Gets ‘Dragon Ball’ Manga Makeover

Android 21 was a big hit with Dragon Ball fans when she was first revealed for Arc System Works’ Dragon Ball FighterZ fighting game. Her design, her role in the story mode, and her overall place in the series’ canon made her an instant favorite.

Her design is so well done, in fact, that seeing her in manga form is more natural than anyone would expect.

Twitter user @tarutaruiiigo shared some impressive art pieces of Android 21 in her Majin form in the style of Akira Toriyama’s original Dragon Ball manga. The sketches include a great portrait of the “Good” version of the character, her hugging Android 16 (which is explained in the game’s original story mode), a mid-air battle with Android 16 (which also happens in the story mode), and even sneaks in a great portrait of Android 18.

Each piece is highly detailed and goes to show how strong Android 21’s design is, which only makes since she her creation was a collaborative effort between series creator Akira Toriyama and Arc System Works’ directors. Taking their suggestions into account, Toriyama created Android 21’s design but didn’t have much direct input into her story.

Arc System Works approached Toriyama with their ideas and what they needed out of a new villain, and after Shueisha’s suggestion that she transform, Toriyama drew the resulting design. Though he had no other creative involvement, this new fan-art combined with how well she fits into the series canon proves why she’s a great character from every point.

