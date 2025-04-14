7 Best Anime on Tubi You Didn’t Know Were Streaming for Free

Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon, Hulu, Max, Disney+ — with so many streaming services to choose from, it can be difficult to keep track of what anime is available where, and just what shows thrive on each service. Although paying for many of these streaming platforms feels like a necessity in order to satisfy your cravings for anime, it can be easily forgotten that there are some streaming services that are completely free, like Tubi. While free platforms are often written off as forgettable with lacking anime availability, you’d be surprised at what anime Tubi actually offers.

Bingeable classics, gems of films, great comedies to zone out to, and perhaps some new shows to discover that are surprisingly good, Tubi is an underrated service that’s great to discover and rediscover some excellent picks. And while there’s a good number of great anime on the platform with Tubi even offering classics like Naruto, Sailor Moon, Death Note, Inuyasha, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Hunter x Hunter to name a few, here are some of our top picks to stream on Tubi now!

Pandora Hearts

Xebec

When fifteen-year-old Oz Vessalius, heir to the Vessalius Duke House, has his Coming-of-Age Ceremony interrupted by the Baskerville Clan, he finds himself trapped in the fabled land of the Abyss for a sin he didn’t commit. With monstrous dwellers of the Abyss known as Chains after him as he tries to find his way out, one Chain, Alice, aka the Bloodstained Black Rabbit, forms a contract with him in aid to help him escape. Now backed by his now grownup childhood friend Gilbert Nightray and the organization of Pandora, Oz begins to unravel the mysteries of the Abyss and his supposed sin.

A Lull in the Sea

P.A. Works

Although all humans used to live under the sea long ago, there were some who wanted to live on land, shedding their Ena that allowed them to once live beneath the waves. Ever since, though both societies remain in contact, the divide between the two had grown.

When Hikari Sakishima, Manaka Mukaido, Chisaki Hiradaira, and Kaname Isaki are forced to attend school on the surface, they are also forced to face discrimination. But even so, when they meet fellow student Tsumugu Kihara, a fisherman who loves the sea, they learn that there are still some who not only manage to live in harmony with one another, but become closer despite the divide.

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Wit Studio

Torako Koshi has worked hard to build a reputation as the smart and beautiful student council president, shedding her secret middle school past as a delinquent. But when she crosses paths with the strange deer girl Noko Shikanoko, Torako finds her secret always on the verge of being uncovered. In order to keep Shikanoko from spilling the beans on her hoodlum past, Torako is even willing to put up with Shikanoko’s weird antics, establishing and becoming the president of the Deer Club.

Vampire Knight

Although the students of Cross Academy’s Day Class swoon over the beautiful Night Class students, unbeknownst to the Day Class, the Night Class students are vampires headed by Kaname Kuran, a Pureblood vampire. Yuuki Cross and Zero Kiryuu, as members of the academy’s disciplinary committee, are tasked with upholding order between the two classes.

With Yuuki having been saved by Kaname ten years ago and her new position allowing her to see him often, her feelings for him grow complicated. Zero, on the other hand, has his own secret past connected to his hatred of vampires threatening the peace at the academy.

In This Corner of the World

MAPPA

When pure, kind, and often distracted with daydreaming Suzu Urano comes of age, she will have to unknowingly face more than her new married life. With her new husband Shuusaku Houjou being a man she barely knows, Suzu is sent to live with his family and struggles to find her footing in the new household. As though being homesick for her childhood home on the outskirts of Hiroshima wasn’t enough of a hardship, the war effort begins hitting too close to her new home as it reaches their own backyard.

Pop Team Epic

Kamikaze Douga

A parody full of drama, action, crudeness, and pop culture references, this absurdist comedy has no shortage of wacky antics. With the show dubbed an anti-anime, high school girls Popuko, who is short in stature and temper, and Pipimi, conversely elevated in height and calmness, face various chaotic and surreal misadventures as they strive for the show to become a real anime. In a series of disconnected shorts that include slapstick comedy, nonsensical situations, and self-referential humor, the two girls respond in kind in their own equally bizarre and exaggerated ways.

Lupin the 3rd

Tokyo Movie Shinsha

Lupin III, the grandson of world-famous thief Arsène Lupin, follows in his grandfather’s footsteps as a world-renowned thief himself. Alongside partners gunman Daisuke Jigen and thirteenth generation of renegade samurai Goemon Ishikawa XIII, Lupin is constantly chased by Inspector Zenigata of the ICPO, femme fatale Fujiko Mine, and other rival criminals on his tail. Follow Lupin in his quest to collect the most valuable objects as the world’s greatest, most infamous master gentleman thief.

