Animaniacs Crew Shares Their Love for Anime

The Animaniacs have returned with the original voice actors that brought the Warner Brothers, and the Warner Sister, to life on the streaming platform of Hulu, and several creators behind a particular scene in the "reboot" have shared their love of the anime sequence of this new take on an old classic! Getting thirteen new episodes, the Animaniacs and Pinky And The Brain have returned to the world of pop culture and fans have been loving the Warner Brothers' commentary on a number of current events, as well as the new hilarious stories that they are telling on Hulu's streaming service.

The Animaniacs' return to television was definitely a surprise to many fans of the original series, considering it's been decades since we last saw Yakko, Wakko, and Dot on television sets during the afternoon and Saturday mornings. With this new series, the Warner Brothers are attempting to make up for lost time, all while forming new jokes about a number of events that have taken place during their many year absence. With the original voice actors for the trio of siblings making a return, Rob Paulsen as Yakko, Jess Harnell as Wakko, and Tress MacNeille as Dot respectively, fans have definitely warmed up to this big franchise return, especially when it comes to this animated segment that takes a jab at the world of anime!

Animaniacs' Creators responsible for the anime segment shared their involvement, and adoration, for the scene in question, taking Yakko, Wakko, and Dot and slapping on anime archetypes onto each of them that represent series like Dragon Ball Z and Sailor Moon:

Yesss!!! This is the anime scene I directed on #Animaniacs everyone should be so proud of this craziness, haha!! https://t.co/4ryFBPNdyn pic.twitter.com/z6eIzngGx2 — AdmiralAdriel (@AdmiralAdriel) November 20, 2020

Some comparisons from that one sequence in Bun Control, directed by @AdmiralAdriel! The animators KILLED IT.

This was such an honor to work on! pic.twitter.com/xZil7IukAv — Meg Syv (@BluDragonGal) November 20, 2020

The episode is out now, so I guess it's finally cool to say that I inked/colored this reaction shot of the "anime"niacs! 😱 You can watch it on Hulu! #Animaniacs pic.twitter.com/cZJE5jH5Gd — STUPIDDEAD💀SKULLHEAD (@MikeLuckas) November 20, 2020

