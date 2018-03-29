Funimation Announces Stacked Spring 2018 SimulDub Anime Schedule

It is time for another round of anime, and this next season is about to be jam-packed. Once April rolls in, fans will get a whole new slew of anime, and top-tier titles like My Hero Academia will be part of the comeback. As expected, fans are excited for the spring season to start, and Funimation just added to that hype a bit more.

After all, the licensor did just announce its SimulDub lineup for the spring season, and it is very ambitious.

The slides below breakdown Funimation’s upcoming SimulDub schedule, and fans are happy to see the studio challenge itself. A total of ten new titles will be added to its SimulDub catalog, and several of them are big franchises. My Hero Academia will get its usual SimulDub as will Tokyo Ghoul:re, High School DxD, and more.

Of course, Funimation will keep up its SimulDub work for anime which began in the winter season. Black Clover will keep up its usual dub schedule as will Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card. Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls, DARLING in the FRANXX, and others will keep up the trend until their episodes are all accounted for.

Tokyo Ghoul:re

Synopsis: A thrilling new chapter unfolds in Tokyo just two short years after the raid on Anteiku. Countering a resurgence of ghouls, the CCG selects young officer Haise Sasaki to lead an unruly team of humans infused with ghoul powers. Known as the Quinx Squad, they walk the line between humans and ghouls to rid the world of its most daunting threat. But no one said it would be easy. Let the hunt begin.

Premiere: April 3 at 10 am CST (for US, CA only)

Steins;Gate 0

Synopsis: A divergent continuation of the original Steins;Gate ending, Steins;Gate 0 explores an alternate worldline where Okabe abandons time travel. While attempting to forget past traumas and get his life back on track, he meets an AI that re-opens old wounds.

Premiere: No date announced, but will air SimulDubs in US, CA, UK, and IE only.

My Hero Academia

Synopsis: Summer is here, and the heroes of Class 1-A and 1-B are in for the toughest training camp of their lives! A group of seasoned pros pushes everyone’s Quirks to new heights as the students face one overwhelming challenge after another. Braving the elements in this secret location becomes the least of their worries when routine training turns into a critical struggle for survival.

Premiere: The show will begin on April 7, but no upload time has been announced. The first six episodes of season three will be uploaded the same day as their Japanese release.

High School DxD Hero

Synopsis: Season four of the High School DxD series! A war between heaven and hell is raging on Earth, and hormones are raging in Issei’s pants. Enter curvy Rias, a devilish class leader.

Premiere: The new season will be SimulDubbed, but its exact release date has not been announced.

Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory

Synopsis: Kaname’s a popular girl at her high school, but it’s her popularity off campus that’s the problem. Unbeknownst to Kaname, terrorists are plotting her abduction, believing she possesses the abilities of the “Whispered.” That’s where Sousuke enters the picture. He’s a soldier from Mithril, a secret counter-terrorist unit—and he’s going undercover at Kaname’s school to try and keep her safe.

Premiere: No release date has been assigned to the SimulDub as of yet. The episodes will be made available to users in the US, CA, AU, and NZ.

Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202

Synopsis: It is the year 2202, three Years after the war with Gamillas, the people in the Solar System are finally at peace once again and the Earth has been restored back to life. With the end of the war, there is a peace treaty between Earth and Gamillas which will strengthen their military bond and secure true peace. In addition to the reconstruction of Earth, the joint forces form a new intergalactic defense fleet with a new ship, Andromeda, to be its new symbol of power. Due to these advancements, the Earth is going on a path of military expansion despite Starsha Iscandar’s wishes of peace. But when a new threat called the Gatlantis starts to wreak havoc to a newly reformed galaxy, the Goddess Teressa calls upon the Yamato once more in order to fight back against the new threat.

Premiere: The new season will be SimulDubbed, but its exact release date has not been announced.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These

Synopsis: In humanity’s distant future, two interstellar states—the monarchic Galactic Empire and the democratic Free Planets Alliance—are embroiled in a never-ending war. The story focuses on the exploits of rivals Reinhard von Müsel and Yang Wen Li as they rise to power and fame in the Galactic Empire and the Free Planets Alliance.

Premiere: Currently, there is no release date assigned to the show’s SimulDub premiere.

Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits

Synopsis: After losing her grandfather, Aoi inherits his ability to see spirits. One day, an ogre appears demanding her hand in marriage to pay off her grandfather’s debt. Aoi refuses and chooses instead to work at the Tenjin-ya bed and breakfast for spirits!

Premiere: Currently, there is no release date assigned to the show’s SimulDub premiere.

Space Battleship Tiramisu

Synopsis: The human race extended its life field and greed to the vast reaches of space… In Space Era 0156, a war breaks out amidst all of the colonies in space. Earth begins to construct a new space battleship called Tiramisu in secret. Just as the war begins, one genius pilot steers the Tiramisu as a beacon of hope for humanity.

Premiere: Currently, there is no release date assigned to the show’s SimulDub premiere.

Golden Kamuy

Synopsis: Searching for gold in Hokkaido’s harsh climate is deadly work, and after war veteran Sugimoto stumbles across part of a treasure map, things only get worse. The map is divided among several escaped convicts, and this war-hardened soldier isn’t the only one who knows it. Partnering with a local who can navigate the wilderness, he’ll see if he has what it takes to find the stash…and live to tell it.

Premiere: Currently, there is no release date assigned to the show’s SimulDub premiere.

Dances with the Dragons

Synopsis: Dragons, beasts, and a unique brand of magic dwell in the city of Eridana, where two clever bounty hunters have set up shop. Combining chemistry with weapons to create a powerful spell-like magic, Gaius and Gigina have their work cut out for them as they take on a variety of dangerous jobs. But soon, they may find themselves in over their heads.

Premiere: Currently, there is no release date assigned to the show’s SimulDub premiere.