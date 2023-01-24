Anime Poll Reveals the Manga Series That Need Shows ASAP

January is almost over, but the new year's appeal has yet to wear off. For anime fans, all eyes are on what this year could bring the community, and that includes licensing announcements. After all, no one wants to hear anime announcements more than netizens, and they have their own list of requests. And now, a massive poll has revealed which manga series fans want adapted the most.

The update comes from Anime Japan, one of the top destinations for anime overseas. It was there fans were polled for 2023 and asked what manga series they want to see head to the small screen. So for those who want to know, you can check out the top ten picks below:

Blue Box

Akane Banashi

The Daily Life of the Villain's Son

The One Within the Villainess

After God

Suddenly Became a Princess One Day

Ijimeru Yabai Yatsu

Witch Watch

Wind Breaker

Uma Musume Cinderella Gray



As you can see, some fan-favorite shonen series made the list. Akane Banashi is one of the top picks, and of course, Witch Watch made the cut as well. Others like Sakamoto Days nabbed a spot in the top twenty picks. But when it comes to the first place winner, Blue Box came out on top.

For those unfamiliar with the series, the comic debuted in April 2021 and has become a fast hit with fans. The sport rom-com tells the story of a boy named Taiki who plays badminton and his crush Chinatsu who plays basketball at school. When the latter is forced to move in with Taiki, the pair learn all about young love and discipline as they try to get their respective teams to nationals. So if you like romance and sports, well – this manga was made for you. And if we are lucky, a studio will try its hand at Blue Box before long.

What do you make of this poll's results? Do you agree with the top-ranked picks?