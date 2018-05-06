So Many Anime Characters Have Birthdays Today

With as many anime and manga series as there are, there are even more characters than ever to keep track of. Sometimes, serendipitously, that many of these characters even share the same birthday.
May 5 is a big day for anime fans as not just one character celebrates their birthday, but 8 major ones that fans have been celebrating all day. Characters with this May 5 birthday range from One Piece‘s Luffy and Hunter x Hunter‘s Gon to Naruto‘s Deidara and even Crayon Shin-chan‘s Shin-chan.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Read on for a list of major birthdays today, and wish your favorites a Happy Birthday in the comments!
Luffy
Series: One Piece
Here’s what fans had to say about Luffy’s birthday:
Happy Birthday to the man who will become Pirate King, Monkey D. Luffy! pic.twitter.com/AsyguTPk8R— One Piece Center (@OnePieceCenter) May 5, 2018
Happy birthday to Luffy Senpaiiii. TB to when he faced 3 admirals. Legendary! pic.twitter.com/ZPZiNiHuRb— Bartolomeo (@BarrierPirate) May 5, 2018
Happy Birthday to our amazing Captain and future Pirate King, Monkey D. Luffy!! pic.twitter.com/9hnyBEPQMl— One Piece (@OPfandom) May 5, 2018
Gon
Series: Hunter x Hunter
Here’s what fans had to say about Gon’s birthday:
Today’s the birthday of the kid who wanted to be a Hunter ??✨— アキラ★パンツ✨[Ade] (@QuatreMains_13) May 5, 2018
Happy Birthday Gon!! ??#ゴンフリークス生誕祭2018 #ゴン生誕祭2018 #hxh pic.twitter.com/KB6TaKXZYp
Happy birthday Gon!!! ?? It’s hard to make a gift… pic.twitter.com/WBrOSpKESi— ECK ✨ (@eckspectrum) May 5, 2018
Happy birthday to Gon! pic.twitter.com/ynwE1jJyNI— HxH Stuff (@HxHStuff) May 5, 2018
Deidara
Series: Naruto
Here’s what fans had to say about Deidara’s birthday:
Happy birthday to Deidara! ???? #HBDDeidara #5May #twtNarutoMY pic.twitter.com/Q9BLexOris— Naruto Malaysia (@twtNarutoMY) May 4, 2018
Happy Birthday Deidara! Art is a ? pic.twitter.com/P61veP4wtK— PerunaSora (@PerunaSora) May 5, 2018
I hope Deidara is celebrating his birthday like this today pic.twitter.com/sAeMk40nLY— Itachi (@uchihaforsale) May 5, 2018
Byakuya
Series: Danganronpa
Here’s what fans had to say about Byakuya’s birthday:
HAPPY BIRTHDAY BYAKUYA BABY 5/5 ? I know 99.9999% of people don’t like my fancy boi so I’ll just be here, in the unpopular corner, eating cake. ???? pic.twitter.com/W5yHOZ3tnT— Jessica ? @ AQOURS HAKODATE (@princess_snivy) May 5, 2018
It’s Byakuya’s birthday.— Midori504DRAWARDS (@Mid0ri504) May 5, 2018
F!ckin’ prick. pic.twitter.com/YkdYXzR2x2
Happy Birthday to BYAKUYA TOGAMI?#十神白夜生誕祭2018#十苗版深夜の真剣60分一本勝負#토가나에_심야의_60분_전력 pic.twitter.com/ZkV0HmNqe1— ?GANA? (@gn_eugenia) May 4, 2018
Shin-chan
Series: Crayon Shin-chan
Here’s what fans had to say about Shin-chan’s birthday:
Dans Crayon Shin Chan, Shinnosuke Nohara est né le 5 mai 1987 #birthday pic.twitter.com/YShzIl5Zne— Animi[N]t (@animint) May 5, 2018
one of my old classmates messaged me and apparently i have the same birthday as shin chan i sjshkaks pic.twitter.com/reNJNDiARW— safina ˘͈ᵕ˘͈ (@lovelyzzt) May 5, 2018
Atsushi
Series: Bungo Stray Dogs
Here’s what fans had to say about Atsushi’s birthday:
Happy Birthday Atsushi!!! ??? pic.twitter.com/H82SpYLPoK— Dazai (@DazaiWants2Die) May 5, 2018
happy birthday to one (1) sweet heart who went through the thick and thin to overcome his fears and protect those he loves/cherishes the most!!! CHEERS TO ONE PURE AND GENUINE SOUL!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY ATSUSHI I LOVE YOUUUU pic.twitter.com/WpnwY9FCqr— dazai is scrawny [finals] (@pyeonzai) May 4, 2018
Happy birthday to the purest, softest, kindest, strongest angel, a caring, smart, loving, selfless boy with a heart of gold who went through hell and does not realize how wonderful he is, who deserves nothing but endless love, happiness and affection, Atsushi Nakajima. pic.twitter.com/pjhVwuaRYm— ٰ (@artciovi) May 5, 2018
Hijikata
Series: Gintama
Here’s what fans had to say about Hijikata’s birthday:
Happy birthday Hijikata Toshiro, love of my life I love you so much omg i’m crying right now#土方十四郎生誕祭2018 pic.twitter.com/hDbx9bmnET— gιna? mayo con m de messi traeme el matching (@ginaftMayoshiro) May 4, 2018
Happy Birthday Hijikata Toshiro!!! my mf mans…. #土方 十四郎 pic.twitter.com/K1G8kGUEkd— KRISHNA? (@dailygintoki) May 5, 2018
It’s Hijikata’s birthday today…Happy birthday mayo boi ?? pic.twitter.com/AnweWjPvEL— Sam (@NerdyPerspectiv) May 5, 2018
Kyouya
Series: Katekyo Hitman Reborn!
Here’s what fans had to say about Kyouya’s birthday:
it’s officially may 5th, so happy birthday hibari kyoya ♡ pic.twitter.com/JGfKzu8Br4— 愛team. (@scrcndpity) May 5, 2018
Happy birthday Kyoya! #HibariKyoya #KatekyoHitmanReborn pic.twitter.com/BHdmOGYfnr— Éau de Kai ?? (@KaiFoxtail) May 5, 2018
5/5 ? Happy Birthday to Luffy (One Piece), Gon (Hunter x Hunter), Deidara (Naruto), Izumi (Saekano), Atsushi (Bungo Stray Dogs) Kyouya (Katekyo Hitman Reborn!), Shin-chan, Hijikata (Gintama) and Byakuya (Danganronpa) ? HAPPY HAPPY! pic.twitter.com/G2GJpGpAi8— Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) May 5, 2018