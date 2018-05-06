Anime

So Many Anime Characters Have Birthdays Today

By

With as many anime and manga series as there are, there are even more characters than ever to keep track of. Sometimes, serendipitously, that many of these characters even share the same birthday.

May 5 is a big day for anime fans as not just one character celebrates their birthday, but 8 major ones that fans have been celebrating all day. Characters with this May 5 birthday range from One Piece‘s Luffy and Hunter x Hunter‘s Gon to Naruto‘s Deidara and even Crayon Shin-chan‘s Shin-chan.

Read on for a list of major birthdays today, and wish your favorites a Happy Birthday in the comments!

Luffy

Series: One Piece

Here’s what fans had to say about Luffy’s birthday: 

Gon

Series: Hunter x Hunter

Here’s what fans had to say about Gon’s birthday: 

Deidara

Series: Naruto

Here’s what fans had to say about Deidara’s birthday: 

Byakuya

Series: Danganronpa

Here’s what fans had to say about Byakuya’s birthday:

Shin-chan

Series: Crayon Shin-chan

Here’s what fans had to say about Shin-chan’s birthday: 

Atsushi

Series: Bungo Stray Dogs

Here’s what fans had to say about Atsushi’s birthday: 

Hijikata

Series: Gintama

Here’s what fans had to say about Hijikata’s birthday: 

Kyouya

Series: Katekyo Hitman Reborn!

Here’s what fans had to say about Kyouya’s birthday: 

