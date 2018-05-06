So Many Anime Characters Have Birthdays Today

With as many anime and manga series as there are, there are even more characters than ever to keep track of. Sometimes, serendipitously, that many of these characters even share the same birthday.

May 5 is a big day for anime fans as not just one character celebrates their birthday, but 8 major ones that fans have been celebrating all day. Characters with this May 5 birthday range from One Piece‘s Luffy and Hunter x Hunter‘s Gon to Naruto‘s Deidara and even Crayon Shin-chan‘s Shin-chan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read on for a list of major birthdays today, and wish your favorites a Happy Birthday in the comments!

Luffy

Series: One Piece

Here’s what fans had to say about Luffy’s birthday:

Happy Birthday to the man who will become Pirate King, Monkey D. Luffy! pic.twitter.com/AsyguTPk8R — One Piece Center (@OnePieceCenter) May 5, 2018

Happy birthday to Luffy Senpaiiii. TB to when he faced 3 admirals. Legendary! pic.twitter.com/ZPZiNiHuRb — Bartolomeo (@BarrierPirate) May 5, 2018

Happy Birthday to our amazing Captain and future Pirate King, Monkey D. Luffy!! pic.twitter.com/9hnyBEPQMl — One Piece (@OPfandom) May 5, 2018

Gon

Series: Hunter x Hunter

Here’s what fans had to say about Gon’s birthday:

Happy birthday Gon!!! ?? It’s hard to make a gift… pic.twitter.com/WBrOSpKESi — ECK ✨ (@eckspectrum) May 5, 2018

Happy birthday to Gon! pic.twitter.com/ynwE1jJyNI — HxH Stuff (@HxHStuff) May 5, 2018

Deidara

Series: Naruto

Here’s what fans had to say about Deidara’s birthday:

Happy Birthday Deidara! Art is a ? pic.twitter.com/P61veP4wtK — PerunaSora (@PerunaSora) May 5, 2018

I hope Deidara is celebrating his birthday like this today pic.twitter.com/sAeMk40nLY — Itachi (@uchihaforsale) May 5, 2018

Byakuya

Series: Danganronpa

Here’s what fans had to say about Byakuya’s birthday:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BYAKUYA BABY 5/5 ? I know 99.9999% of people don’t like my fancy boi so I’ll just be here, in the unpopular corner, eating cake. ???? pic.twitter.com/W5yHOZ3tnT — Jessica ? @ AQOURS HAKODATE (@princess_snivy) May 5, 2018

Shin-chan

Series: Crayon Shin-chan

Here’s what fans had to say about Shin-chan’s birthday:

Dans Crayon Shin Chan, Shinnosuke Nohara est né le 5 mai 1987 #birthday pic.twitter.com/YShzIl5Zne — Animi[N]t (@animint) May 5, 2018

one of my old classmates messaged me and apparently i have the same birthday as shin chan i sjshkaks pic.twitter.com/reNJNDiARW — safina ˘͈ᵕ˘͈ (@lovelyzzt) May 5, 2018

Atsushi

Series: Bungo Stray Dogs

Here’s what fans had to say about Atsushi’s birthday:

happy birthday to one (1) sweet heart who went through the thick and thin to overcome his fears and protect those he loves/cherishes the most!!! CHEERS TO ONE PURE AND GENUINE SOUL!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY ATSUSHI I LOVE YOUUUU pic.twitter.com/WpnwY9FCqr — dazai is scrawny [finals] (@pyeonzai) May 4, 2018

Happy birthday to the purest, softest, kindest, strongest angel, a caring, smart, loving, selfless boy with a heart of gold who went through hell and does not realize how wonderful he is, who deserves nothing but endless love, happiness and affection, Atsushi Nakajima. pic.twitter.com/pjhVwuaRYm — ‏ٰ (@artciovi) May 5, 2018

Hijikata

Series: Gintama

Here’s what fans had to say about Hijikata’s birthday:

Happy birthday Hijikata Toshiro, love of my life I love you so much omg i’m crying right now#土方十四郎生誕祭2018 pic.twitter.com/hDbx9bmnET — gιna? mayo con m de messi traeme el matching (@ginaftMayoshiro) May 4, 2018

It’s Hijikata’s birthday today…Happy birthday mayo boi ?? pic.twitter.com/AnweWjPvEL — Sam (@NerdyPerspectiv) May 5, 2018

Kyouya

Series: Katekyo Hitman Reborn!

Here’s what fans had to say about Kyouya’s birthday:

it’s officially may 5th, so happy birthday hibari kyoya ♡ pic.twitter.com/JGfKzu8Br4 — 愛team. (@scrcndpity) May 5, 2018