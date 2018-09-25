Anime

Anime Artists Are Genderbending The Entire ‘Mario’ Cast Now

The Internet is going to do what it wants, and what it wants these days is to sexy up the Super Mario franchise. After a simple comic went viral, social media has been inundated with genderbent takes on Bowswer, but that’s not all.

Oh, no. If you dig just a bit further, you will find that anime artists are taking the Bowser meme to the next level.

As you can see below, dozens of artists are expanding the once-simple Super Mario meme. Bowser was the character who got the fan-made princess makeover first, but that hasn’t stopped others from enjoying the same treatment. From Boo to Yoshi, every Super Mario creature is getting the anthropomorphic treatment, and the results have got fans buzzing.

If you want to check out the anime fandom’s current goods, the slides below contain just a few of the best makeover out there. Just, be warned… Some of these drawings aren’t what most would consider safe for work!

So, which of these character genderbends are your favorite? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Hills Are Kawaii

Flower Boy Peach

Embrace girl!Waluigi

GOOMBA GIRL

Redefining Bullet Bras

Not-So-Shy Girl

Meet Mario’s New Best Bullet

A New Kind of Yoshi

Boo!!

Cutesy Squid!

