Anime Artists Are Genderbending The Entire ‘Mario’ Cast Now

The Internet is going to do what it wants, and what it wants these days is to sexy up the Super Mario franchise. After a simple comic went viral, social media has been inundated with genderbent takes on Bowswer, but that’s not all.

Oh, no. If you dig just a bit further, you will find that anime artists are taking the Bowser meme to the next level.

As you can see below, dozens of artists are expanding the once-simple Super Mario meme. Bowser was the character who got the fan-made princess makeover first, but that hasn’t stopped others from enjoying the same treatment. From Boo to Yoshi, every Super Mario creature is getting the anthropomorphic treatment, and the results have got fans buzzing.

If you want to check out the anime fandom’s current goods, the slides below contain just a few of the best makeover out there. Just, be warned… Some of these drawings aren’t what most would consider safe for work!

So, which of these character genderbends are your favorite?

The Hills Are Kawaii

Flower Boy Peach

peach puts on a bowser shell and becomes….. pic.twitter.com/wcGJJFRabe — kendy (@revolocities) September 24, 2018

Embrace girl!Waluigi

i can feel my bones breaking and my flesh trying violently to escape i hate this pic.twitter.com/WGVC08TJLv — the milk ape bides his time (@sarugetchuu) September 24, 2018

GOOMBA GIRL

*Casually slides this across the table* Goomba tho pic.twitter.com/yI7zQ03r7N — Mary Cagle (@cubewatermelon) September 25, 2018

Redefining Bullet Bras

I couldn’t help myself I roughed out a bullet belle that I’m definitely gonna clean up and color properly pic.twitter.com/XOVBB6BxdJ — DDDDAAAAVVVVEEEE!!!!! (@scrotumnose) September 25, 2018

Not-So-Shy Girl

mom said its my turn to use the identity theft crown pic.twitter.com/FKNXH2RaQ5 — oskar (@raspbearyart) September 25, 2018

Meet Mario’s New Best Bullet

the only princess that matters pic.twitter.com/lfpzArqYPD — Angstrom (@angstromNSFW) September 24, 2018

A New Kind of Yoshi

ヨッシー姫 Princess Yossy pic.twitter.com/0QTBZsjbl7 — 中曽根ハイジ 単行本重版4刷決定 (@nakasone_haiji) September 23, 2018

Boo!!

Cutesy Squid!