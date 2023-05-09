Anime Collectibles Event Set to Launch at Walmart

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Over the last couple of years, Walmart has been running Collector Con events tied to major conventions like New York Comic Con and San Diego Comic Con. For the month of May 2023, they're branching out with an "Ani-May" event that will unveil new anime-themed merch each Wednesday through the end of the month. If this is anything like their Collector Con events, most of this merch will be exclusive.

That said, Walmart's first Ani-May event kicks off tomorrow, May 10th at 7am PT / 10am ET, and all of the new merch will be available right here. Details on what will be revealed haven't been announced, but based on the teaser image above, you can expect figures inspired by Dragon Ball and Pokemon. Presumably, we should also see merch from fan-favorite franchises like My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, One Piece, and Naruto. We will be rounding up the new anime releases below for all four Ani-May events, so stay tuned to this article for updates and direct links.

Walmart Ani-May Week 1 Drops (Coming Soon):