Mob Psycho 100 Exec Reacts to Reigen's Sex Symbol Status

Mob Psycho 100 is on the cusp of a major comeback, and honestly? Fans couldn't be happier. Studio Bones will bring the series back to life shortly with season three this fall, after all. Of course, this means the fandom is ready to meet up with Reigen once more, and one of the show's top execs has just been filled in about the character's sex symbol status.

The whole revelation comes courtesy of Anime News Network as the outlet spoke with Masahiko Minami at Crunchyroll Expo. It was there the president of Studio Bones was asked about Reigen's charms given his title as a sex symbol. And to our delight, it seems Minami was unaware the character earned such a title.

"I had no idea he was a sex symbol," the president admitted. "One thing about Reigen is that he's a bit child-like, but he does try to act very mature as an adult. I do think he is very visually handsome, but one of the big appeals about him is the combination of Mob and Reigen and their interactions with each other. Mob and Reigen each have some qualities that they lack, and as such, they complement each other very well."

Continuing, Minami went on to share another unique trait Reigen has that Mob Psycho 100 fans might find attractive. "Another interesting aspect about Reigen is that he starts out as an isolated character, but as the series goes on, many people gather around him and discover that he's kind of nice and fun to be around, so I feel like he is quite a central character in that regard."

For those who don't follow Mob Psycho 100, you might not get the appeal of Reigen from the surface, but it doesn't take long to fall for him. Though he may be a conman, Reigen has a soft heart that pulls through at all the right moments. His slapstick personality combines with his above-average looks to threaten fans' hearts. And when you take his truly outlandish confidence into account, you can see why Reigen is a sex symbol like none other.

Do you think Reigen is one of the biggest heartthrobs in anime? Is there anyone else in Mob Psycho 100 close to taking the title? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.