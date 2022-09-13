Spy x Family Cosplay Preps Yor For a New Mission

Spy x Family is on its way with new episodes, and that means all eyes are on the Forger family. The gang made fans fall in love when season one premiered earlier this year, so it is no surprise to see the fandom celebrating their return. And thanks to one cosplayer, Yor is getting all geared up for their next mission as the Thorn Princess.

As you can see below, the look comes from ruripuri over on Instagram. Not long ago, the cosplayer decided it was time to share their latest take on Yor ahead of season one's return. Their version looks like it was taken straight from the anime, and honestly? Even Anya would have trouble telling the two women apart!

As you can see, Yor is ready for work thanks to their black dress and blades. With their hair pulled back, Yor's elegant look is finished with a bright red lip and heavy eye makeup. It is hard to believe someone in an outfit this nice would be trained to assassinate targets. But when it comes to Yor, well – you should always expect the unexpected.

Soon, fans will get to see more of Yor as the character is a staple in Spy x Family. Season one is expected to make its return to television on October 1st. So if you are not caught up on the show, you can binge season one's current episodes over on Crunchyroll! You can also find more work from ruripuri over on Instagram right here!

What do you think of this fan's take on Yor? Are you excited to see Spy x Family return with new episodes this fall? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.