Anime Cosplayer Goes Viral After Reminding Fans To Not Touch Them

Cosplay is a really fun part of being a comic, anime, or entertainment fan in general. Seeing fans put their heart and soul into using themselves as templates for bringing their favorite characters to life is a fantastic thing to see. However, this by no means justifies anyone taking advantage of this fact and touching cosplayers inappropriately. One cosplayer has shared his story in an effort to bring awareness to unwanted attention that his costumes sometimes bring.

Cosplayer JPparkGuardian may show a lot of skin, walking around shirtless even though his face is covered, but this does not excuse inappropriate touching, as he details in his Twitter, wherein he portrays the villainous Dio Brando from the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series:

Guardian himself detailed an experience that he found crossed a line with a female fan:

“I usually don’t soft block people on Twitter, but yesterday I took part in a cosplay event. Afterwards, I was talking with a woman I’d never met before, and she said ‘Please let me touch your chest muscles,’ so I let her. While she was touching them, she started searching around with her fingertips, and then she started playing with my nipples. ‘Stop it’ I cautioned her while laughing, but she kept on bellowing with laughter. It doesn’t matter if you’re a guy or a girl, that’s being too disrespectful, and so I’ve cut off all contact with her. She’d been talking about how she didn’t like that some male photographers and male cosplayers had stalked or sexually harassed her, but what did she think she was doing [to me]?”

Whether you’re male or female, please treat cosplayers you see at conventions or in other locales with the utmost respect. We’re all just fans trying to share our love of these nerdy mediums with the world and taking that away from someone by making them uncomfortable is that last thing that any of us want.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.